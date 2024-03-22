Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,283 in the last 365 days.

India starts anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese tempered glass

VIETNAM, March 22 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Directorate General of Trade Remedies of India (DGTR) has started an anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese tempered glass, according to the Trade Remedies Authority under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The DGTR said the alleged dumping period was January 1, 2023, until December 12, 2023. 

The DGTR recommends that relevant parties regularly monitor the website of the Indian trade authority for submitting their applications at https://www.dgtr.gov.in.

A representative of the MoIT said that in the case of anti-dumping, Vietnamese producers and exporters must fully cooperate with the DGTR to demonstrate no dumping or low-level dumping (if any). They can directly contact the DGTR to clarify their demands, especially regarding the deadline for the required documents. 

Similar products imported from China also face an investigation by the DGTR.  VNS

You just read:

India starts anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese tempered glass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more