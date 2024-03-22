HIV Injection Market Trends : Brazil is Predicted to Grow at a Significant CAGR During 2024-2033

HIV Injection Market

The HIV injection market growth is driven by rising awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment, and rise in initiatives for R and D activities.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “HIV Injection Market," The HIV injection market was valued at $1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2033.

The global HIV injection market is experiencing growth propelled by increased uptake of HIV therapy, heightened awareness, and government initiatives. However, stringent regulatory approval processes may hinder market expansion. Nonetheless, emerging markets offer significant growth potential, alongside a surge in product approvals and a growing pipeline, presenting new avenues for market development.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭

During periods of economic downturn, both individuals and governments may implement budgetary constraints, resulting in decreased healthcare expenditure. This could potentially impede patients' access to and affordability of HIV injections, consequently reducing demand for such treatments.

However, the increasing prevalence of HIV infections maintains a consistent demand for therapeutic drugs, even amidst a recession. This heightened demand for HIV injections could offset some of the negative impacts of the global economic downturn, resulting in a moderately positive effect on the market.

𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒃𝒚 2033

In 2023, North America emerged as the dominant region in terms of revenue, capturing over four-fifths of the global HIV injection market. This trend is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread availability of HIV injections, and supportive governmental initiatives and regulations, all contributing to heightened demand.

Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the swiftest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6% from 2024 to 2033. This can be attributed to an increasing awareness of HIV, a surge in HIV incidence rates, and escalating healthcare expenditures across the region.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson and Johnson

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

ImmunityBio, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thera Technologies Inc.

Viriom, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Brii Biosciences

Shionogi and Co., Ltd.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

By distribution channel, the others segment dominated the HIV injection market size in 2023.

Region-wise, North America held the largest HIV injection market size in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

India is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

In Europe, Germany held the largest share in the HIV injection market in 2023.

Brazil is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

