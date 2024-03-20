96th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, March 20 - The Government has adopted an act proposal amending the Medical Services Act, aimed at safeguarding patients both during the current strike and in future circumstances. In accordance with the constitutional obligation of the State to provide healthcare, this act endeavours to guarantee the stable operation of the healthcare system, thereby preventing significant harm to individuals and preserving their social security. The act proposal therefore further defines the right of doctors to strike and establishes a minimum working time requirement to mitigate any disproportionate infringement upon other human rights and fundamental freedoms during a strike. The act proposal underscores the necessity of giving special consideration to vulnerable groups (such as children, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and those with mental health conditions), whose health and safety are even more at risk in the event of restricted health services during a strike. Failure to refer patients for treatment could result in irreversible and severe health complications or even fatalities in the short term. Likewise, the seamless and uninterrupted performance of triage assessments is essential, as they serve as the sole means for a doctor to assess an individual's state of health, determine a suitable timeframe for healthcare provision, and ascertain the requisite level of medical urgency.

At today's regular session, the Government adopted the Starting points for the development of normative solutions on the right of individuals to no longer be obliged to disclose information about their past illness when concluding financial, insurance and similar products within a specified period subsequent to recovering from cancer. Despite cancer becoming increasingly treatable as a chronic disease, cancer survivors face numerous obstacles when attempting to return to active daily life, including challenges related to accessing financial and credit services. In light of these challenges, six EU countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania and Portugal) have already chosen to introduce a "right to be forgotten" into their national legal frameworks. This entails that individuals are no longer mandated to disclose information regarding their past illness when procuring financial, insurance or similar products for a specified duration following their recovery. Additionally, insurers are barred from gathering such information about individuals. Slovenia will join these nations in adopting this provision.

The amendment to the Decree on administrative operations, which sets the public opening hours of administrative units and regional offices of the authorities, harmonises these timings across all administrative units and regional offices of the authorities. In roles where employees interact directly with customers, public office hours commence at 08:00 and conclude at 15:00 on Mondays and Tuesdays, extend from 08:00 to 18:00 on Wednesdays, and run from 08:00 to 13:00 on Fridays. The amendment of the Decree will enhance work organisation and expedite the processing of applications and administrative procedures, particularly in areas relating to matters concerning aliens, identity documents and building construction.

In addition to the amount of the one-off compensation, the Decree on the one-off compensation to municipalities to promote the deployment of wind power generation installations sets out how the compensation is paid and the purposes for which the municipality can use the funds. The municipality can use the compensation to carry out tasks to meet the needs of its residents. Compensation will be granted for larger wind generation installations. The compensation base is linked to the installed capacity of the generating installation and amounts to EUR 200,000 per megawatt (1 MW) of installed capacity of the generating installation.