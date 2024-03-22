Andrea Mouw of Dairywise Laboratory Services to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in the 1980’s, a very popular slogan regarding milk claimed, “Milk. It does a body good!”. Our guest is not only passionate about milk, but she has made it her mission to ensure that the milk we consume is good; not only nutritionally, but also safe and free from contamination. This is the story of Andrea Mouw.

Andrea Mouw is the founder of Dairywise Laboratory Services, a microbiology lab where she does milk and forage testing. Forage is the food that cows eat. Established in December 2019, Dairywise does a little bit of everything. “We try to encompass everything that the dairy needs, so that they can bring it all to one place,” summarizes Andrea. “Most people don’t understand the process that it goes through.”

“Any of the dairies that have milk from cows, we make sure that the quality of milk is good and free of bacteria,” explains Andrea. “This is so that the milk going to consumers is good.” Overall services include the analysis of milk for nutrition and bacteria, analysis of the forage – what a cow eats, and examining the health of the cows.

“Our main goal is to keep the bad bacteria out of cows,” mentions Andrea. “One of our main focuses is to test the milk for what bacteria is in it. If the milk is bad, then we remove the cow from the herd. One of the common illnesses that a cow can get is mastitis, which is an inflammation of the udder caused by bacteria. We test as well for other diseases including Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD), E. Coli, Salmonella, and Coronavirus. We like to catch those cows right away, so they can’t spread it, and then get them healthy and back into the herd, so that they can give good milk”

“With the forage, we do nutrient analysis so that what they are feeding the cow, is perfect for making milk.” adds Andrea. “We also do GMO testing for hay. Anything that the cow can chew, we can test.”

“We have a machine that we can run the milk, and it will give the butter fat percentage, protein, total solids, and lactose,” touts Andrea. She also examines milk for nutrition contents.

“I have always been involved and interested in agriculture,” recalls Andrea. “While my parents didn’t own a dairy, I have always loved cows. During high school and college, I worked at Kulshan Veterinary Hospital, which is a veterinary clinic. When I graduated, I went to Washington State University where I received a degree in Animal Science and Agriculture Business. After graduation, I went back to Lynden, Washington where my family was, and I worked as a herdsman at Eaglemill Farms, which is a dairy. I did a little bit of everything including taking care of sick cows, vaccinating them, and dealing with all the fresh cows that just had calves. After being there for a few years, I was interested in doing something a little different. I ended up meeting the owner of Udder Health Systems, a lab located in Washington and Idaho. Ultimately, I moved to Idaho where I have been living for the past twelve years. Originally, I was supposed to focus on milk quality. They made me learn all the aspects of the laboratory. I then switched to GHC Labs. When that lab shut down, I started my own lab. I am most proud of the fact that I was able to follow my dream to start my own business.”

In just the few years that Andrea has operated her own lab, for starting her own business, she already earned one of the top recognitions in Idaho Agriculture. In 2022, she won the Samantha Ramsey Innovation Award as part of Leadership Idaho Agriculture (LIA).

Andrea seeks to grow her business. In addition to owning her own property and building a larger lab facility, she also seeks to geographically expand, working in other states such as Wisconsin and California.

“Milk is one of the most nutritious things that you can put into your body,” concludes Andrea. “Drink more milk. It’s good for you.”

Close Up Radio will feature Andrea Mouw in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 26th at 3pm Eastern

For more information, please visit https://www.dairywiselabs.com/