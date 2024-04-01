Digital Advertising Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital advertising market size is predicted to reach $63.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.
The growth in the digital advertising market is due to the internet user base's expansion coupled with self-service platforms. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital advertising market share. Major players in the digital advertising market include Google, Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook), Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, HULU LLC.
Digital Advertising Market Segments
• By Platform: Mobile Ad (In-App And Mobile Web), Desktop Ad, Digital TV, Other Platforms
• By Ad Format: Digital Display Ad, Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Other Ad Formats
• By Industrial Vertical: Media And Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail Industry, Financial Service & Insurance, Telecommunication IT Sector, Travel Industry, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Transportation And Logistics, Energy, Power And Utilities, Other Industrial Verticals
• By Geography: The global digital advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Digital advertising refers to the services that promote businesses online, such as through search engines, social media, websites, and any other program that can be accessed digitally. Digital advertising helps achieve a variety of business goals across the marketing funnel, ranging from brand awareness to customer engagement to launching new products and driving repeat sales.
