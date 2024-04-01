Digital Advertising Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital Advertising Market Report 2024

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The digital advertising market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $63.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital advertising market size is predicted to reach $63.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the digital advertising market is due to the internet user base's expansion coupled with self-service platforms. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital advertising market share. Major players in the digital advertising market include Google, Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook), Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, HULU LLC.

Digital Advertising Market Segments
• By Platform: Mobile Ad (In-App And Mobile Web), Desktop Ad, Digital TV, Other Platforms
• By Ad Format: Digital Display Ad, Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Other Ad Formats
• By Industrial Vertical: Media And Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail Industry, Financial Service & Insurance, Telecommunication IT Sector, Travel Industry, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Transportation And Logistics, Energy, Power And Utilities, Other Industrial Verticals
• By Geography: The global digital advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3500&type=smp

Digital advertising refers to the services that promote businesses online, such as through search engines, social media, websites, and any other program that can be accessed digitally. Digital advertising helps achieve a variety of business goals across the marketing funnel, ranging from brand awareness to customer engagement to launching new products and driving repeat sales.

Read More On The Digital Advertising Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-advertising-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Digital Advertising Market Characteristics
3. Digital Advertising Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Advertising Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Advertising Market Size And Growth
……
27. Digital Advertising Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Digital Advertising Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-public-relations-and-related-services-global-market-report

Print Media Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/print-media-global-market-report

Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/design-research-promotional-and-consulting-services-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Single Board Computer Market

You just read:

Digital Advertising Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
3D Printing Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Aircraft Engines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author