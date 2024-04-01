Global Synthetic Dye Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The synthetic dye market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the synthetic dye market size is predicted to reach $28.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

The growth in the synthetic dye market is due to increasing demand from the textile industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest synthetic dye market share. Major players in the synthetic dye market include BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd.

Synthetic Dye Market Segments

•By Type: Aniline Dyes, Chrome Dyes, Anionic Dyes, Cationic Dyes

•By Product Type: Acid Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, VAT Dyes, Other Product Types

•By End User Industry: Textile, Food & Beverages, Paper, Ink, Leather, Other End Use Industries

•By Geography: The global synthetic dye market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic dyes are predominantly organic (carbon-based) chemical compounds that are generally derived from petrochemical derivatives. A dye is a colored substance that has an affinity for the substrate to which the dye is applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution and may require a mordant to make them fast on the fiber. Synthetic dyes are used to impart color to paper, textiles, leather, and other materials. Eosin Y, fast green, basic fuchsin, aniline blue, methylene blue, and orange G are examples of synthetic dyes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Synthetic Dye Market Characteristics

3. Synthetic Dye Market Trends And Strategies

4. Synthetic Dye Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Synthetic Dye Market Size And Growth

……

27. Synthetic Dye Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Synthetic Dye Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

