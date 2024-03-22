Renowned Chef Toby Tayeh from Sharky’s Chicken & Fish Will Lead Food Prep for the 2024 Isleton Crawdad Festival
Isleton Crawdad Festival names award-winning chef Toby Tayeh of Sharky's as head chef for 2024, adding Cajun expertise to Delta tradition.
We're thrilled to have Chef Tayeh leading our culinary program this year”ISLETON, CA, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Isleton Crawdad Festival has announced award-winning chef Toby Tayeh of Sharky's Chicken & Fish as head chef for the 2024 festival, bringing his expertise in Cajun cuisine to the annual Delta tradition.
Chef Tayeh will oversee the preparation of crawdads, jambalaya, gumbo, and other Crawdad Festival favorites when this historic event returns to Isleton, California June 15-16. His 30 years of experience and dedication to quality ingredients from the region make him the perfect choice to showcase the best of Delta flavors.
"We're thrilled to have Chef Tayeh leading our culinary program this year," said Crawdad Festival Director Kailani Haro. "His creativity and skill with Cajun cooking will take the food at our festival to the next level!"
Tayeh is the owner and Executive Chef of Sharky's Chicken & Fish in Vallejo and Vacaville, CA, and winner of multiple culinary awards. His authentic family recipes and locally-sourced catfish and crawdads have made Sharky's a Delta institution.
"I'm so excited to share my love and knowledge of Cajun food at the 2024 Isleton Crawdad Festival," said Tayeh. "It's an honor to headline this historic festival and create an incredible culinary experience highlighting our awesome Cajun recipes."
The Isleton Crawdad Festival with over thirty years of history ranks at the top of northern California summer events alongside other famous festivals such as the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Isleton’s Crawdad festival celebrates the region's culture with music, rides, craft vendors and of course, mounds of succulent boiled crawdads. With Chef Tayeh's expertise and the addition of more food vending locations, festival organizers promise even more delicious cuisine and faster service times this year. Visit theisletoncrawdadfestival.com for more details as the 2024 festival approaches.
About Isleton California- The small town of Isleton, CA is located in the heart of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. With a population of just over 800 people, Isleton is one of California's smallest incorporated cities. It was founded in 1874 as a shipping and canning center, with a large Chinese immigrant population that drove the town's early growth. Today, Isleton is known for its historic architecture, riverside charm, and annual Crawdad Festival that draws visitors from far and wide. The city's traditional industries of agriculture, fishing, and canning have declined, leading to economic struggles. But Isleton remains a quaint tight-knit community proud of its history as the "Little Paris of the Delta" and strives to revitalize downtown while preserving its historic character. The scenic waterfront setting continues to make Isleton a popular regional destination for outdoor recreation events and festivals. For more information go to cityofisleton.com
About Sharky’s Chicken & Fish- Sharky's Chicken and Fish is a local favorite restaurant with two locations serving up crispy fried chicken, catfish, po' boys, and Southern sides for over 25 years. Founded by Chef Toby Tayeh, who’s family roots trace back to Decatur, Alabama, Sharky's original location in Vallejo , California, in close proximity to the historic Delta river region. His tasty homemade recipes and fresh seafood that pay tribute to the deep south of America and also Cajun spices from West Africa and France has made Sharky’s a go-to spot in northern California. Due to its popularity, Sharky's expanded to open an additional restaurant in Vacaville, California. Both the Vacaville and Vallejo Sharky's locations offer indoor and patio dining, an extensive menu of fried chicken, catfish, shrimp, oysters and more, plus weekly specials. Sharky's friendly service and authentic cuisine has allowed it to become a Northern California staple. For more information go to sharkyschickenandfish.com.
Northern California’s Largest Crawdad Festival is coming to the City of Isleton on June 15-16, 2024!