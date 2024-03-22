automated teller machine market

ATM Market Size Expected to Achieve $50 Billion by 2032, At 8.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automated teller machine market generated $20.58 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $30.50 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing need for automation in the banking sector and various technological advancements such as integration of IoT data analysis drive the growth of the global automated teller machine market. However, surge in consumers preference toward digital payment solutions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, improvement in security mechanisms such as fingerprints, biometrics, and two-factor authentication services to avoid fraudulent transactions create new opportunities in the coming years.

➡️𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/230

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to lockdown in several countries, industries that manufactures automated teller machine and its equipment have shut down their operations. Therefore, it is likely to affect the growing demand for ATMs and the banking operations.

The revenue generated from mobile ATMs segment is likely to increase significantly for few months of coronavirus pandemic as it eliminates the need of consumers to move out of their locality for withdrawal of their cash.

Due to COVID-19, the consumers are now preferring digital payment platforms to avoid physical contact with individual to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic is receding slowly in countries such as China and India and governments are now lifting the lockdown to start the industrial and construction activities.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automated teller machine market size based on solution, deployment solution, type, and region.

➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/230?reqfor=covid

Based on type, the conventional/Bank ATMs segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the smart ATMs segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment solutions, the offsite ATMs segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the mobile ATMs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Euronet Worldwide Incorporation, Hess Cash Systems GmbH, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Source Technologies, NHAUSA, and Triton Systems of Delaware LLC.

➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/230

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Insurance Fraud Detection Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insurance-fraud-detection-market-A06948

Blockchain Finance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blockchain-finance-market-A11750

Neobanking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neobanking-market

Crowdfunding Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crowdfunding-market-A47387

Monsoon Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/monsoon-insurance-market-A14749

Private Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/private-banking-market-A14753

Buy Now Pay Later Application Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/buy-now-pay-later-application-market-A15348

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

https://pooja-bfsi.blogspot.com/

https://www.quora.com/profile/Pooja-BFSI

https://medium.com/@psaraf568