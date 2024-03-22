Clairvoyant Psychic Reader Margaret Selby to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all experience challenges, grief, and hardships throughout our life’s journey that can negatively affect our minds and spirits. To find healing, we may try to deal with our anxiety and depression by pushing it away or self-medicating, which not only numbs our senses but opens us up to even more darkness that, in the long run, does harm to our brain, body, and spirit. That’s why more and more people are turning to the metaphysical world for solace and insight that not only gives us the answers we seek, but also offers us the loving guidance we need to resolve our conflicts and cleanse our souls.

Margaret Selby is one of the world’s most loved and highly sought-after clairvoyant psychic readers and mediums. With over 30 years of experience, she is the author of the highly acclaimed book Heart to Hand.

Margaret provides guidance and insight to address issues we are struggling with. She also teaches us to become our own creators and to understand the various realms within our bodies that profoundly remove negative obstructions, allowing us to find much needed harmony and clarity.

Margaret’s mission is to guide us all to a higher purpose and a more profound sense of wholeness. Through her readings, she awakens the eternal essence of our being and the meaning of our existence and purpose.

Margaret recognizes that although not everyone’s life has been rosy, particularly in today’s times, healing is absolutely possible. In fact, when we look at things from a brighter perspective, exploring our spirituality and seeking healthy solutions makes life more accessible, and we can find abundance and joy.

Through her remarkable psychic readings, Margare has helped people worldwide find their path beautifully and profoundly because they discover their unique potential for happiness, health, and success.

We leave her reading with peace of mind, a newfound sense of awareness, solutions, self-love, and a fresh new perspective on our future.

That’s because Margaret encourages us never to let ourselves be overwhelmed with feelings of doom or destruction.

She emphasizes that no matter how much chaos surrounds us, we should never let it undermine our faith and hope that we can truly heal because the power is resolutely within all of us.

Margaret unwaveringly believes we are all beacons of light, so it is vita to spread kindness wherever we go. Even the smallest acts, like waving to our neighbors, buying someone a cup of coffee, or genuinely complimenting our coworkers, can brighten someone’s day, changing their life for the better, and that creates a ripple effect throughout the world.

She says we are all God’s soldiers, an infinite soul of light, and God’s soldiers are so badly needed on this earth because we are healers.

This love is also directed to Mother Earth and our animals, including our beloved fur babies, who Margarets lovingly considers angels on four paws who heal us with their incredible purity and unconditional love.

When Margaret offers us direction in love, finances, career enhancement, family circumstances, or finding our true purpose, she teaches us to become our creators and understand the various realms within our bodies, thus alleviating negative obstructions within us that have been blocking us from our true happiness.

Born and raised in the South, at just 5 years old, Margaret recognized her natural abilities and heightened senses. She could “see” and sense spirits and feel people’s energy, whether sick or troubled. But no matter how much she felt a calling to use her abilities, it was frowned upon by her parents, who instructed her to hide her intuitive spirit. It wasn’t till her adult years that she finally followed her life’s mission and started doing readings. One particular day, a loving spirit instructed her to write a book, and she was overwhelmed with emotions and gratitude. Her book Heart to Hand was born to deliver a valid message from enlightened beings on the other side, full of positive affirmations to raise our vibration and encourage us to spread kindness.

She says if we all spread kindness and love, our world would be better place to live.

With her warmth and caring nature, Margaret shows us perfectly that when we tap into our innermost being and spread love, we can spread our wings and find peace, joy, and abundance in all our lives.

Close Up Radio will feature Margaret Selby in an interview with Doug Llewellyn on Monday, March 25th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit https://margaretselby.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno