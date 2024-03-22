Industrial Air Blower Market Increasing Demands for Technological Innovation with a CAGR of 4.2% by 2027

Industrial Air Blower Market Air, Business Type, and End-user Industry Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of mining operations and advancements in the food and beverage industry are driving the expansion of the global industrial air blower market. Conversely, the upsurge in manufacturing activities in emerging regions is poised to unlock a multitude of opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Owing to growth in population and rise in trend of consumption of packaged food, the demand for industrial air blower has increased in food & beverage industry. In addition, these blowers can convey air in both vacuum and pressured atmospheres. Thus, making them ideal for operation in mining industry. Therefore, rise in mining activities is driving the industrial air blower market.

The industrial air blower market size accounted for $5.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the others segment dominated the market, followed by the chemicals & petrochemicals segment. The industrial air blower market includes revenue generated by new sales or aftersales services for industrial air blowers of centrifugal blowers and positive displacement blowers used in food & beverage, wastewater treatment plants, pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries.

The global industrial air blower market is categorized based on type, portability, end-user industry, and geography. Regarding air movement, the centrifugal segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, capturing over half of the global market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. In contrast, the positive displacement segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.



In terms of business type, equipment sales held the largest share in 2019, representing more than three-fifths of the global market, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2027. However, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest market share in 2019, constituting nearly two-fifths of the total revenue and is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the LAMEA region is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report also assesses regions including North America and Europe.

Key Market Segments

By Movement of Air

Positive Displacement

Centrifugal

By Business Type

Equipment Sales

Services

By End-user Industry

Food & Beverage

Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals & Petrochemical

Others

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the industrial air blower market include Air Control Industries Ltd., Airtech Blower Industries, Atlantic Blowers, Atlas Copco, Compressor Pump and Services, Inc., Everest Blower Systems Pvt. Ltd., GP Motors, Howden, HSI Blower and Kaeser Kompressoren.

