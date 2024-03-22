Silicon EPI Wafer Market Surges: Revenue to Reach $1.55 Billion by 2026, with 4.8% CAGR Growth.

Silicon EPI Wafer Market

Silicon EPI Wafer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global silicon EPI wafer market is expected to witness considerable growth in the semiconductor industry due to its emerging trends of faster and efficient connectivity solution in LED.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, Wafer Size Application and Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global silicon EPI wafer market size was valued at $1.15 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.55 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Silicon EPI wafer is used for interconnecting semiconductor devices such as microscopic devices, micro sensors, microprocessors, and others to external circuitry while utilizing deposited crystalline surface layer over crystalline-based semiconductor substrate. It allows integration of wafer fab, ICs, and burn-in at wafer level to streamline the manufacturing process undertaken by a device.

Major factors propelling the demand for the market are the widely extending applications in rapidly growing technologies such as solar photovoltaic panels, DRAMs, microprocessors, flexible OLED displays, AMOLED displays, and MEMS. Moreover, impending need of circuit miniaturization, high investment by various governments in solar power plants, and technological developments in organic LED displays foster the growth of the silicon EPI wafer market share.

Competitive Analysis:

The silicon EPI wafer industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the silicon EPI wafer market include,

● ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.,

● WAFER WORLD INC.,

● SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD,

● SUMCO CORPORATION,

● NICHIA CORPORATION,

● TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.,

● SILTRONIC,

● GLOBAL WAFER,

● SHOWA DENKO K.K,

● APPLIED MATERIALS. INC.

Top Impacting Factors:

The notable factors positively affecting the silicon EPI wafer market share growth include emerging trends of wafers in an automotive industry and growth in the semiconductor industry. However, increase in the cost of wafer manufacturing hampers the market growth. This factor is expected to slow down the silicon EPI wafer market growth. Moreover, growth of smart lighting and increase in popularity of IoT in wafers offers huge silicon EPI wafer market opportunities in the next six years.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

● This study includes the analytical depiction of the global silicon EPI wafer market trends along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

● The silicon EPI wafer market is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

● The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact on silicon EPI wafer market analysis.

● The current silicon EPI wafer market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

● Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the silicon EPI wafer market.

● The report includes the silicon EPI wafer market share of key vendors and market trends.s.

