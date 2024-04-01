Construction Machinery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The construction machinery market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $477.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the construction machinery market size is predicted to reach $477.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the construction machinery market is due to a rise in construction spending. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction machinery market share. Major players in the construction machinery market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Volvo AB, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Deere & Company.

Construction Machinery Market Segments

• By Product: Earthmoving, Material Handling, Building & Road Construction Equipment

• By Application: Excavation & mining, Lifting & material handling, Earthmoving, Transportation, Other Applications

• By End User: Oil & Gas, Construction & Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global construction machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Construction machinery refers to heavy machines designed for performing construction operations. Construction machinery is used in construction projects to load and unload materials, drive tools, and materials into and out of a construction site, feed or retrieve material into a processing machine, handle raw materials by transporting them, cut trees and other vegetation, and many other applications.

