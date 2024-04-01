Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
TBRC’s Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach $1.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%.
The growth in the cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market is due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market share. Major players in the cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market include Biometrix Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Delta Surgical Limited, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes.
Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Segments
• By Type: CSF Shunts, CSF Drainage Systems
• By Age group: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric
• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers
• Subsegment: Ventricular Drainage System, Lumbar Drainage System
• By Geography: The global cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment are used in the treatment of hydrocephalus, a condition of excessive accumulation of CSF within the brain.
The main types of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment are CSF shunts and CSF drainage systems. CSF shunts are the devices used for hydrocephalus treatment. They consist of silastic tubes that divert CSF from the ventricles to other body cavities, like the peritoneum, the right cardiac atrium, or the pleural space. The CSF drainage system types such as ventricular drainage system and lumbar drainage system are used by age groups such as pediatric, adult, and geriatric. The various end-users are hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
