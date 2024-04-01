Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment market size is expected to see marginal growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.4%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach $1.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%.

The growth in the cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market is due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market share. Major players in the cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market include Biometrix Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Delta Surgical Limited, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: CSF Shunts, CSF Drainage Systems

• By Age group: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers

• Subsegment: Ventricular Drainage System, Lumbar Drainage System

• By Geography: The global cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment are used in the treatment of hydrocephalus, a condition of excessive accumulation of CSF within the brain.

The main types of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment are CSF shunts and CSF drainage systems. CSF shunts are the devices used for hydrocephalus treatment. They consist of silastic tubes that divert CSF from the ventricles to other body cavities, like the peritoneum, the right cardiac atrium, or the pleural space. The CSF drainage system types such as ventricular drainage system and lumbar drainage system are used by age groups such as pediatric, adult, and geriatric. The various end-users are hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

