Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dental x-ray equipment market size is predicted to reach $4.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%.
The growth in the dental x-ray equipment market is due to increasing cases of oral disorders. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dental x-ray equipment market share. Major players in the dental x-ray equipment market include Danaher Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Planmeca OY.
Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Segments
• By Type: Extraoral X-Ray Systems, Intraoral X-Ray Systems, Hybrid X-Ray Systems
• By Technology: Digital, Analog
• By Application: Cosmetics, Medical, Forensics
• By Geography: The global dental x-ray equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Dental X-ray equipment is used to capture images of the interior of teeth and gums and helps in identifying dental problems such as decaying teeth, cavities, and others.
The main types of dental X-ray equipment are extraoral X-ray systems, intraoral X-ray systems, and hybrid X-ray systems. Extraoral X-rays are the type of X-ray in which the X-ray film is kept outside the mouth to capture the images. The technologies involved in dental X-ray equipment are digital and analog. These are used in cosmetics, medical, and forensics applications.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Dental X-Ray Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
