Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The dialysis devices and equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dialysis devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach $6.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the dialysis devices and equipment market is due to the increasing prevalence of kidney failure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dialysis devices and equipment market share. Major players in the dialysis devices and equipment market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International, Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc., Medtronic plc., Nikkiso Co.

Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Product: Hemodialysis Devices, Peritoneal Dialysis Devices, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Systems, Consumables

• By Application: Serum And Blood Treatment, Virus Purification, Drug Binding Studies

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings

• By Geography: The global dialysis devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dialysis devices and equipment are used to filter a patient’s blood by removing waste products such as urea, creatinine, and excess water when kidneys fail or are damaged, dysfunctional, or missing.

The main products of dialysis devices and equipment are hemodialysis devices and peritoneal dialysis devices. Hemodialysis is a process where a dialysis machine and a special filter called an artificial kidney, or a dialyzer, are used to clean the blood. The various applications involved are serum and blood treatment, virus purification, drug binding studies, and others. The various end-users are hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

