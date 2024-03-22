Air Force announces senior master sergeant promotions

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

Please join me in congratulating the following Defense Contract Management Agency team members on their selection for promotion.

To the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force:

Master Sgt. Scott Protz, DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations Eglin

Master Sgt. Patrick Schwartz. DCMA AIMO Oklahoma City

Master Sgt. Christopher Weber, DCMA International Command Europe