Air Force announces senior master sergeant promotions

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va.  –  

Please join me in congratulating the following Defense Contract Management Agency team members on their selection for promotion.

To the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force:
Master Sgt. Scott Protz, DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations Eglin
Master Sgt. Patrick Schwartz. DCMA AIMO Oklahoma City
Master Sgt. Christopher Weber, DCMA International Command Europe

