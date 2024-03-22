Air Force announces senior master sergeant promotions

Please join me in congratulating the following Defense Contract Management Agency team members on their selection for promotion.
To the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force:
Master Sgt. Scott Protz, DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations Eglin
Master Sgt. Patrick Schwartz. DCMA AIMO Oklahoma City
Master Sgt. Christopher Weber, DCMA International Command Europe
