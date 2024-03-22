Green Roof Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Regional Insights At a CAGR of 15.6% by 2027

Green Roof Size

Installing green roof systems is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth.

The key trending markets based on the application, in the global green roof market, the commercial segment. ”
— alliedmarketresearch

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global green roof market is fueled by increasing awareness of green roof systems, the amplification of the greenhouse effect, and expansion in the residential construction sector. Despite this, the provision of tax benefits by governments to private industries for green roof installation is expected to offer enticing prospects for market players in the near future.

The global green roof market size accounted for $1.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.19 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample PDF (205 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08782

In terms of application, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to approximately two-thirds of the global green roof market. Conversely, the industrial segment is predicted to demonstrate the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Conversely, Europe dominated the global green roof market in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08782

The report analyzes the market based on type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into extensive green roof and intensive green roof. The extensive segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Based on distribution channel, it is classifies into online and offline. The offline segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

On the basis of application, the green roofs market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Regional Analysis:
Region-wise, the global green roof market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Request Customization On Demands: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08782

Top Runners:
The key players profiled in the global green roof market report include Axter Limited, Bauder Ltd, Green Roof Blocks, Optigrun International AG, Sempergreen Group, American Hydrotech Inc, Barrett Company, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd, Onduline Group SAS, and XeroFlor North America.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the extensive segment dominated the global green roof market in 2019.
Based on distribution channel, the offline segment is projected to generate high revenue globally.
Depending on application, the commercial segment garnered a major share of the market in 2019.
Region wise, Europe dominated the market in 2019.

Read More Related Reports:

Roofing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/roofing-market

Roofing Tiles Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/roofing-tiles-market-A07136

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ +1 5038946022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Green Roof Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Regional Insights At a CAGR of 15.6% by 2027

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ +1 5038946022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Philippines Skin Care Products Marke Size & Share to Surpass $2,018.6 million by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3%
Neonatal Intensive Care Market Updates : Asia Pacific Region is Projected to Witness Fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2031
Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Growth Analysis And Outlook Across By 2023-2032
View All Stories From This Author