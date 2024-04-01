Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cell & gene therapy market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $39.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Cell and Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cell and gene therapy market size is predicted to reach $39.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%.

The growth in the cell and gene therapy market is due to Steady investment and consolidation in cell and gene therapies. North America region is expected to hold the largest cell and gene therapy market share. Major players in the cell and gene therapy market include Biogen Inc., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segments

• By Product: Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy

• By Application: Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Wound Care Centers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global cell and gene therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gene therapy involves the transmission of genetic material, typically in the form of a carrier or vector, and the uptake of the gene into the proper body cells. Cell therapy includes introducing cells into the patient with the appropriate function. Some procedures combine cell therapy with gene therapy.

The main types of products in cell and gene therapies are cell therapy and gene therapy. Gene therapy is a branch of medicine that focuses on modifying the genetic material of cells to achieve a therapeutic effect or to heal disease by repairing or reconstructing damaged genetic material. The different applications include oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal, and others and involve various sectors such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer care centers, wound care centers, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Characteristics

3. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

