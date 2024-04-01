Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cataract surgery devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach $11.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the cataract surgery devices and equipment market is due to the rising geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest cataract surgery devices and equipment market share. Major players in the cataract surgery devices and equipment market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Allergan Inc., PhysIOL S.A, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Inc., HOYA Corporation.

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), Phacoemulsification Equipment, Femtosecond Laser Equipment

• By Surgery Type: Extracapsular Cataract Extraction, Phacoemulsification, Femtosecond Laser, Other Surgery Types

• By Application: Ophthalmology Centers, Hospitals, Clinics

• By Geography: The global cataract surgery devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cataract surgery devices include instruments that are used for performing cataract surgery in the treatment of cataracts, a condition in which the lens of the eye becomes progressively opaque, resulting in blurred vision.

The main types of cataract surgery devices and equipment are intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), phacoemulsification equipment, and femtosecond laser equipment. An ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD) is used for performing cataract surgeries. Cataract surgery devices and equipment are used for various surgery types such as extracapsular cataract extraction, phacoemulsification, femtosecond laser, and others. These are used by end-users such as ophthalmology centers, hospitals, and clinics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

27. Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

