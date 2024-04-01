Argon Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Argon Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Argon Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the argon market size is predicted to reach $11.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%.
The growth in the argon market is due to the growing demand in the food and beverage industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest argon market share. Major players in the argon market include BASF SE, Iwatani Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Linde PLC, L'Air Liquide S.A., Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Argon Market Segments
1. By Phase: Liquid, Gas
2. By Function: Cooling, Illumination, Illusion
3. By End User: Metal manufacturing & fabrication, Chemicals, Energy, Healthcare, Electronics, Food & beverage, Other End-Users
4. By Geography: The global argon market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Argon is a chemical element known as a Nobel gas (inert gas) that is isolated on a large scale by fractional distillation of liquid air and can be converted into colorless liquid form by lowering the temperature to below-186 degrees. Argon is frequently used when there is a requirement for inert atmosphere.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Argon Market Characteristics
3. Argon Market Trends And Strategies
4. Argon Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Argon Market Size And Growth
……
27. Argon Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Argon Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
