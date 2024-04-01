CAR-T Therapy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “CAR-T Therapy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the car-t therapy market size is predicted to reach $4.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%.
The growth in the car-t therapy market is due to the rising prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest car-t therapy market share. Major players in the car-t therapy market include Gilead Sciences, Novartis AG, Biocon, Gracell Biotechnology Ltd., Aeon Therapeutics, CARsgen Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo.
CAR-T Therapy Market Segments
• By Type: Monotherapy, Combination Therapy
• By Target Antigen: CD19, CD22, BCMA, Other Target Antigens
• By Application: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Follicular Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global car-t therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The chimeric antigen receptor-T therapy is a type of immunotherapy in which T-cells are taken from the patient’s blood are modified in a laboratory with the addition of a special protein receptor that grants T-cells the power to recognize as well as kill cancer cells easily, along with infusing the same back into that patient. This special protein receptor, known as the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), attaches to a specific protein in a patient’s cancer cells. The infused cells multiply and prevail in the patient’s body as living drugs.
1. Executive Summary
2. CAR-T Therapy Market Characteristics
3. CAR-T Therapy Market Trends And Strategies
4. CAR-T Therapy Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. CAR-T Therapy Market Size And Growth
27. CAR-T Therapy Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. CAR-T Therapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
