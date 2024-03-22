Volumetric Display Market Demand, In-depth Analysis and Estimated Revenue Forecast by 2031

Volumetric Display Market

An increase in demand for volumetric displays in the healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the global volumetric display market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the volumetric display market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27% from 2022 to 2031. A volumetric display refers to a type of three-dimensional display technology that creates visual content in a volume of space rather than on a flat surface. It enables viewers to observe three-dimensional objects or images from various angles without the need for special glasses or goggles. Unlike traditional two-dimensional displays, such as computer screens or television monitors, which present images on a flat surface, volumetric displays aim to recreate the perception of depth and dimensionality by projecting light or other forms of energy into a defined space.

Volumetric displays are increasingly in demand because of their unique ability to provide an immersive 3D viewing experience. Rising demand for cutting-edge 3D visualization solutions across several sectors is driving this demand. Volumetric displays, for instance, are utilized in the entertainment sector to produce fascinating visual effects in motion pictures, television shows, and video games. Adoption of volumetric displays in the medical field is still in its early stages. However, there are promising developments and increasing interest in leveraging this technology for medical applications. Volumetric displays offer several advantages over traditional two-dimensional displays, such as providing a more immersive and intuitive visualization experience for medical professionals. Medical imaging is one of the primary areas where volumetric displays can have a significant impact. By generating true 3D images, volumetric displays can enhance the interpretation of medical scans, such as CT scans, MRI, and ultrasound, by allowing physicians to view and interact with the data in a more realistic and comprehensive manner. This can aid in diagnosis, treatment planning, and surgical procedures.

However, volumetric display technology is still evolving and there is a lack of standardized manufacturing process. This lack of standardization can lead to higher costs due to customization and the need for specialized components. To achieve optimal performance and visual quality, volumetric displays require high-quality components, such as advanced projectors, mirrors, and optical elements. These components may be costly, further contributing to the overall price. Furthermore, volumetric displays are not yet produced on a large scale, and mass production would typically help reduce costs. Limited demand and market size for volumetric displays can make it challenging for manufacturers to achieve cost efficiency.

The volumetric displays have the ability to provide a more immersive and compelling visual experience than conventional 2D displays. Therefore, they prove to be a desirable option for a variety of applications. The creation of new materials is one of the major areas of technological progress that might help the market for volumetric displays. The usage of nanomaterials, for instance, may result in displays that are more effective, brighter, and offer a larger color range. High-quality volumetric displays might also be produced more easily and affordably due to new manufacturing techniques like 3D printing.

The development of the volumetric display industry may also be significantly influenced by improvements in computer graphics and processing speed. More realistic and detailed 3D volumetric display that can be shown on volumetric screens could be conceivable as computer graphics technology advances. In industries like health, engineering, and architecture where 3D visualization is crucial, may lead to new applications. Volumetric LED display may potentially benefit from the rising popularity of virtual and augmented reality experiences. Volumetric displays may be used in combination with other immersive technologies, such head-mounted displays, to make virtual worlds even more authentic and interesting. These factors are anticipated to volumetric display market growth in the upcoming years.

The volumetric display market share is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region.

The holographic displays sub-segment accounted for the highest volumetric display market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. Holographic displays are primarily demanded for advanced visualization technologies across various industries. This growing applicability of holographic displays is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

The digital light processing (DLP) sub-segment of the volumetric display market accounted for the highest share in 2022 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 27.1% over the forecast period. DLP is utilized for a range of display applications, including conventional static displays and interactive displays. The wide range of applications served by digital light processing is expected to drive the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

The medical sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2022 and is predicted to continue to rise at a CAGR of 27.5% by 2032. Increasing use of volumetric displays by the medical sector due to their ability to provide three-dimensional representations of medical data is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

The North America region accounted for the highest share in the global volumetric display market in 2022 and is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. The increasing high demand from the entertainment and gaming industries for immersive and visually appealing technologies is predicted to help the North America market to grow significantly by 2032.

The key players profiled in the volumetric display market analysis report include Lumi Industries, Voxon Photonics, Artosci, Holoxica, Looking Glass, Burton Inc., SeeReal Technologies S.A., Sony, REALFICTION, and Alioscopy.

