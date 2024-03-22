Endpoint Security Market Forecast, Growth Projections and Opportunities | Expected to Reach $31.9 Billion

Endpoint Security Market

Surge in use of bring-your-own devices (BYOD) and rise in a number of connected devices drive the growth of the global endpoint security market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Endpoint Security Market," The endpoint security market was valued at $14.56 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Endpoint security is a critically important step in securing endpoint devices such as desktop computers, laptops, mobile devices, and others as this serves as entry to any structured network. Endpoint security technologies come with several advantages, including protection for weak services, network security for cloud and internet security, and improved data privacy and policy compliance. Endpoint security has grown significantly in importance over the past few years and has integrated itself into everyday living for people who own smartphones, computers, and other smart devices.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08314

Furthermore, organizations are now more vulnerable to risks like organized crime, malicious and unintentional insider threats, hacking activities, and rapid digitization across sectors. As the first line of defense in cybersecurity, endpoint security is extensively used. One of the first options that businesses look into for securing their corporate networks is this technology. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies are anticipated to be implemented more frequently, which will spur market expansion.

Moreover, developing endpoint solutions requires the use of cutting-edge technologies like the cloud, AI, the internet of things (IoT), linked devices, and others. The leading market players are developing cutting-edge security solutions in response to the growing product demand across numerous sectors. For instance, in October 2019, Symantec Corporation introduced an upgraded version of its endpoint solution to deliver advanced detection, protection, and response features in a single solution.

The endpoint security market is experiencing rapid growth, driven primarily by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats targeting endpoints such as laptops, desktops, mobile devices, and servers. One of the major drivers of this market is the escalating number of endpoint attacks across various industries, including healthcare, finance, and government sectors. As organizations embrace remote work and the Internet of Things (IoT), the attack surface for cybercriminals expands, necessitating robust endpoint security solutions to safeguard sensitive data and systems.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08314

Despite the market's growth potential, there are several factors restraining its full realization. One such challenge is the complexity of managing diverse endpoint devices and operating systems within organizations. This diversity makes it challenging to implement unified security measures across all endpoints, leaving potential vulnerabilities. Additionally, the rapid evolution of attack techniques demands constant updates and patches to security solutions, placing a strain on IT teams and resources. Another restraint is the balancing act between security and user convenience, as stringent security measures can sometimes hinder employee productivity and user experience.

Opportunities in the endpoint security market abound, especially with the rise of cloud-based solutions and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Cloud-based endpoint security offers scalability, flexibility, and reduced infrastructure costs, making it an attractive option for businesses of all sizes. Moreover, the incorporation of AI and ML algorithms enhances threat detection and response capabilities, enabling quicker identification of potential breaches. As organizations prioritize cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, the demand for innovative endpoint security solutions will continue to rise, presenting significant growth opportunities for vendors in this dynamic market landscape.

Covid-19 scenario-

• Complete lockdown, social isolation, and quarantine, and other pandemic response tactics had a negative effect on several global industries, including a portion of the IT security sector.

• Early in 2021, the COVID-19 outbreak's impacts on the global endpoint security market were felt majorly in China, as it is one of the world's top producers and consumers of endpoint devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/endpoint-security-market/purchase-options

By solution type, the endpoint protection platform segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-third of the global endpoint security market revenue. The endpoint detection and response segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to real-time continuous monitoring and gathering of endpoint data with rules-based automated reaction and analysis capabilities.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global endpoint security market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the number of SMEs in Asia-Pacific's region, including China, Japan, and India.

Leading Market Players-

• Microsoft Corporation

• CrowdStrike

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Trend Micro Incorporated

• Broadcom

• AO Kaspersky Lab

• SentinelOne

• McAfee, LLC

• Comodo Security Solutions, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global endpoint security market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08314

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter