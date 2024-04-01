Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $24.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the antibody drug conjugates market size is predicted to reach $24.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%.

The growth in the antibody drug conjugates market is due to the increasing number of clinical trial studies. North America region is expected to hold the largest antibody drug conjugates market share. Major players in the antibody drug conjugates market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segments

1. By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker, Drug/Toxin, Other Types

2. By Product: Adcertis, Kadcyla, Other Products

3. By Technology: Immunogen Technology, Seattle Genetics Technology, Immunomedics Technology, Other Technology

4. By Application: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Tumor, Other Applications

4. By End User: Hospital, Clinics, Other End Users

5. By Geography: The global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) refer to medications that are specifically designed to administer chemotherapy to cancer cells. ADCs deliver chemotherapy via a linker connected to a monoclonal antibody that binds to a specific target expressed on cancer cells. As soon as the ADC binds to its target (a cancer protein or receptor), a cytotoxic chemical is released into the cancer cell.

