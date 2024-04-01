Airport Technologies Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The airport technologies market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $13.02 billion in 2023 to $13.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the airport technologies market size is predicted to reach $16.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.

The growth in the airport technologies market is due to rise in illegal immigration. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest airport technologies market share. Major players in the airport technologies market include Thales ATM S.A., Honeywell Airport Solutions Inc., Siemens Airports LLC, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc..

Airport Technologies Market Segments

• By Type: Airport Digital Signage Systems, Car Parking Systems, Airport Communications, Landing Aids, Guidance and Lighting, Passenger, Baggage and Cargo Handling Control Systems, Airport Management Software

• By Airport Size: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Domestic Airport, International Airport

• By Geography: The global airport technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Airport technologies refers to the use of modern technology in the airport premises to enhance the passenger's overall experience.

The main types of airport technologies are airport digital signage systems, car parking systems, airport communications, landing aids, guidance and lighting, passenger, baggage and cargo handling control systems, and airport management software. Landing aids help aircraft in an approach and landing, flashing light, radio beacon, communicating device or radar device or any system are some landing aids. Airport technologies are used in small, medium and large domestic airport and international airports.

