Helium Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Helium Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The helium market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Helium Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the helium market size is predicted to reach $6.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the helium market is due to the rise of the electronics and semiconductor industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest helium market share. Major players in the helium market include Linde PLC, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Air Liquide S.A, Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group GmbH.

Helium Market Segments

• By Type: Liquid Helium, Gaseous Helium

• By Application: Breathing Mixes, Cryogenics, Leak Detection, Pressurizing and Purging, Welding, Controlled Atmosphere, Other Applications

• By End User: Healthcare, Welding And Metal Fabrication, Electronics And Semiconductors, Laboratory, Lifting And Balloons, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global helium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Helium is a chemical element also known as Nobel gas (inert gas), which is available in natural gas form and can be converted into liquid form by lowering the temperature to below 270 degrees. Helium is an odorless, tasteless, colorless, inert, non-toxic monatomic gas that uses the lowest boiling and melting points.

The main types of helium are liquid helium and gaseous helium. Liquid helium is a superfluid; it acts essentially like a fluid with zero viscosity governed by the Euler equations. These are used in applications such as breathing mixes, cryogenics, leak detection, pressurizing and purging, welding, controlled atmosphere, and other applications that are used by end users such as aerospace and aircraft, electronics and semiconductors, nuclear power, healthcare, welding, metal fabrication, and other end-user industries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Helium Market Characteristics

3. Helium Market Trends And Strategies

4. Helium Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Helium Market Size And Growth

……

27. Helium Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Helium Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

