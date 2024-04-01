Helium Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Helium Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Helium Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Helium Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The helium market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. ”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Helium Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the helium market size is predicted to reach $6.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the helium market is due to the rise of the electronics and semiconductor industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest helium market share. Major players in the helium market include Linde PLC, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Air Liquide S.A, Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group GmbH.

Helium Market Segments
• By Type: Liquid Helium, Gaseous Helium
• By Application: Breathing Mixes, Cryogenics, Leak Detection, Pressurizing and Purging, Welding, Controlled Atmosphere, Other Applications
• By End User: Healthcare, Welding And Metal Fabrication, Electronics And Semiconductors, Laboratory, Lifting And Balloons, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global helium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2669&type=smp

Helium is a chemical element also known as Nobel gas (inert gas), which is available in natural gas form and can be converted into liquid form by lowering the temperature to below 270 degrees. Helium is an odorless, tasteless, colorless, inert, non-toxic monatomic gas that uses the lowest boiling and melting points.

The main types of helium are liquid helium and gaseous helium. Liquid helium is a superfluid; it acts essentially like a fluid with zero viscosity governed by the Euler equations. These are used in applications such as breathing mixes, cryogenics, leak detection, pressurizing and purging, welding, controlled atmosphere, and other applications that are used by end users such as aerospace and aircraft, electronics and semiconductors, nuclear power, healthcare, welding, metal fabrication, and other end-user industries.

Read More On The Helium Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/helium-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Helium Market Characteristics
3. Helium Market Trends And Strategies
4. Helium Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Helium Market Size And Growth
……
27. Helium Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Helium Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/welding-gas-or-shielding-gas-global-market-report

Industrial Gases- Metals And Metal Fabrication Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gases-metals-and-metal-fabrication-global-market-report

Gas Mixtures Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-mixtures-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Navigating the Thriving Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market 🚀

You just read:

Helium Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
3D Printing Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Aircraft Engines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author