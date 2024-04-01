Aircraft Engines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The aircraft engines market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $44.31 billion in 2023 to $54.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aircraft engines market size is predicted to reach $64.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The growth in the aircraft engines market is due to the growing air passenger traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft engines market share. Major players in the aircraft engines market include General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Limited, Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A..

Aircraft Engines Market Segments

• By Type: Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston Engine

• By Technology: Conventional Engine, Electric/Hybrid

• By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

• By Application: General Aviation, Business Aviation, Recreational Aviation, Others

• By Geography: The global aircraft engines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An aircraft engine is a component of a propulsion system that generates mechanical power to run the aircraft. The aircraft engine is propelled by jet fuel, aviation gasoline (Avgas), jet B, and biokerosene.

The main types of aircraft engines on the market are turboprop, turboshaft, turbofan, and piston engines. A turboshaft engine is a type of jet engine that is optimized to produce shaft power to drive machinery instead of producing thrust. The technology deployed includes conventional engines, electric/hybrid, and is used in fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and by application in general aviation, business aviation, recreational aviation, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aircraft Engines Market Characteristics

3. Aircraft Engines Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aircraft Engines Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aircraft Engines Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aircraft Engines Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aircraft Engines Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

