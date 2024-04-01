Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hand cream and hand lotion market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hand cream and hand lotion market size is predicted to reach $13.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%.

The growth in the hand cream and hand lotion market is due to the increasing habit of frequent hand washing to avoid infections. North America region is expected to hold the largest hand cream and hand lotion market share. Major players in the hand cream and hand lotion market include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, L'Oréal SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA., Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Segments

• By Type: Moisturizing Hand Lotion, Protective Hand Lotion, Repair Hand Crème, Other Types

• By Application: Adult, Baby

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Beauty Salon, Pharma & Drug Store, Online Store

• By Geography: The global hand cream and hand lotion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hand cream and hand lotion refer to a low viscosity substance that is employed or rubbed onto hands to hydrate the skin and soften the body and hands of those who work hard all day. It is used to repair and prevent dry, cracked hands.

The main types of hand cream and hand lotion are moisturizing hand lotion, protective hand lotion, repair hand crème, and others. Hand lotion with moisturizing properties is a liquid that users apply to their hands to make them feel smoother and softer. The different applications include adult, and baby, and are distributed through various channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, specialty stores, beauty salons, pharma, drug stores, and online stores.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Characteristics

3. Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

