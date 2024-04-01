3D Printing Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The 3D printing services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 3d printing services market size is predicted to reach $14.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.

The growth in the 3d printing services market is due to reduction in manufacturing cost and process downtime. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest 3d printing services market share. Major players in the 3d printing services market include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Materialise NV, ExOne Company, Arcam AB, Proto Labs Inc., HP Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG.

3D Printing Services Market Segments

• By Service Offering: Tooling, Parts Production, Software Services, System Maintenance, Expert Service

• By Application: Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts Manufacturing

• By End user: Consumer Products, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense

• By Geography: The global 3d printing services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D printing services refer to a technique for building three-dimensional objects layer by layer from a computer-generated design. A 3D item is produced by the additive method of 3D printing, which involves building up layers of material. It is known as additive manufacturing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. 3D Printing Services Market Characteristics

3. 3D Printing Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. 3D Printing Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 3D Printing Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. 3D Printing Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. 3D Printing Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

