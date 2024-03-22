Driving Efficiency and Innovation: The Global DevOps Market Overview 2030

DevOps Market Size

Growth in applications running in the dynamic IT environment fuels the market's growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, changing market trends, key segments, market size & estimations, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global DevOps market generated $3.36 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $9.40 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2017 to 2023.

DevOps is a word that combines the terms development and operations to describe a collaborative or shared approach to the duties done by an organization's application development and IT operations teams. In addition, iterative software development, automation, and programmable infrastructure deployment and maintenance are all part of DevOps. Moreover, building trust and harmony between developers and systems administrators, as well as matching technology initiatives to business objectives, are all part of the phrase.

Furthermore, the key factor that drives the DevOps market size includes a surge in need for continuous and fast application delivery and an increase in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX drive the market growth. In addition, growth in applications running in the dynamic IT environment fuels the market's growth. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in AI and its use in application development and high rate of adoption among SMEs are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the DevOps market growth.

The expansion of the DevOps market is significantly fueled by the rising need for swifter software delivery timelines and enhanced software excellence. In our contemporary digital landscape, companies are compelled to react to market requirements swiftly, ensuring the delivery of top-notch software products and services. DevOps methodologies, highlighted by their focus on automation, uninterrupted integration, and continuous delivery, empower companies to attain shorter development cycles, expedited time-to-market, and dependable software launches. Through the adoption of DevOps, firms can refine their software development and operational workflows, leading to improved customer contentment and a strategic advantage in the market.

By component, the solution segment dominated the DevOps market size in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, owing to the surge in need for continuous and rapid application delivery. In addition, it enables enterprises to increase the overall quality of their software products while still meeting the expectations of their clients. However, service segment witnessed the highest CAGR in the DevOps market, owing to growing demand for DevOps services across various SMEs and large enterprises for improving operational efficiency.

In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing rapid growth in the DevOps market. The increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives, cloud computing, and agile software development methodologies are driving the demand for DevOps practices. Organizations in these countries are recognizing the value of DevOps in achieving faster time-to-market, higher software quality, and improved customer satisfaction.

Latin America is also witnessing a growing interest in DevOps, as businesses strive to enhance their software development and delivery processes. The region's dynamic and evolving IT landscape, coupled with the increasing emphasis on innovation and competitiveness, is fueling the adoption of DevOps practices. Organizations in Latin America are leveraging DevOps to optimize their software development lifecycles and gain a competitive edge in the market.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The DevOps market has been greatly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting both challenges and prospects. With the shift towards remote work and digital transformation within organizations, the demand for streamlined software development and operations has intensified. This period expedited the uptake of DevOps methodologies as companies aimed to uphold productivity, ensure uninterrupted business flow, and swiftly adapt to shifting customer demands. Looking ahead beyond the pandemic, the DevOps sector is poised for sustained expansion, as businesses acknowledge the significance of agility, automation, and teamwork in maneuvering through the dynamically evolving business environment.

Market Competitive Landscape:

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Microsoft Corporation

• EMC Corporation

• Version

• One, Inc.

• Red Hat, Inc.

• Google, Inc.

• CA Technologies

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Chef, Inc.

These companies have adopted several strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, to strengthen their foothold in the global DevOps industry.

