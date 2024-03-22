Who Says You Can’t Buy Elections?

2024 Election results looks to be one of the most controversial election years ever. With all sides of politics raising incredible amounts of money and support from non-traditional avenues.

BRISBANE, Australia, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s not surprising that many observers believe results may be able to be purchased by the highest bidder or the most followed influencers.



In what is to be expected, one of the most highly watched domain name auctions in political history the domain name elections.com has been placed on the auction block in what could significantly influence the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

Set to be one of the most expensive political domains ever and is going under the hammer online on a major Australian and International auction platform Lloydsauctions.com. As one of the largest Auctioneers in the Southern Hemisphere, Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers expect the highly sought after elections.com to receive bids from people connected with both the Democratic and Republican parties however have also received interest from major media and social platforms.

One of the most anticipated search terms in the world this year is set to be ‘elections’; so, it is no wonder that this domain name is expected to sell for a considerable amount. Considering $14.4 billion was spent by candidates in the 2020 U.S. Election, there should be enough left in the budget for a domain name.

“This could potentially be one of America’s most in demand domain names right now as we approach the 2024 Presidential Election,” said Mr. Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers.

“Perhaps we might see Mr Biden’s or Mr Trump’s campaign teams compete for the domain to include it as part of their marketing leading up to the 2024 November election, or perhaps major media outlets or influential online leaders such as Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg," continued Mr. Hames.

Forbes states that domain name registration plays a huge part in political campaigns, and with more than 168 million registered voters across the U.S. many who are expected to be searching and using the term #election across Google and X throughout 2024, a serious political campaign or platform would find this domain very attractive.

Some of the most expensive recently sold domain names include voice.com selling for $30 million in 2019, Insurance.com sold for $35.6 million in 2020 and connect.com sold for $10 million in 2022 proving significant domain names have investable qualities.

Enquiries for domains in such demand as these include mainstream media companies, high level business operators, political party campaigners and influential celebrities or investors.

This rare domain name elections.com is going under the hammer Saturday 30th March from 8pm alongside a collection of other sought-after domain names.

