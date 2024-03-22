Matt Axton's High Noon Guitar Showdown "Badmoon" Single Release and National Tour
EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Axton’s new single "Badmoon” – a good ‘ole fashioned train-robbing, gunfighting country epic with a with a modern twist – launches today on all streaming platforms, the day after Axton starts his month-long, 22-date “Badmoon Tour” spanning fourteen states.
Axton’s single "Badmoon" follows a gang of outlaws as they chase the loot, with the law hot on their heels, culminating in a high noon guitar showdown and an escape into the sunset under the light of a ‘bad moon.’
Singer-songwriter, bandleader and lead guitarist Matt Axton says, “originally an acoustic song with two voices, "Badmoon" grew into true Americana rock with electric guitars, drums, bass, steel, keys and backing vocals.”
The result is a genre-bending version of "Badmoon;” The Allman Brothers Band meets Chris Stapleton.
"Badmoon" is reminiscent of “Folsom Prison Blues” and other 50s and 60s country-folk-western songs guided by story-driven lyrics with dark undertones and straightforward acoustic guitar and vocals. Yet "Badmoon" has all the hallmarks of rock anthems and jams with ‘Guitarmonies,’ as Axton calls them (guitar harmonies), mastered by the likes of The Eagles, The Allman Brothers, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and a guitar showdown, a duel of Matt and lead guitarist, Taylor Kropp, trading riffs.
In addition to the dueling guitars influences of The Allman brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Axton’s lyrical influences for "Badmoon" were his father, Hoyt Axton (“The Pusher,” “Boney Fingers,” “Never Been to Spain,” “Joy to the World” and more), grandmother, Mae Boren Axton (“Heartbreak Hotel”), and other story songwriters like Townes Van Zandt.
The "Badmoon" Tour started March 21, 2024, in Arizona with stops in New Mexico and the Lone Star state where Matt Axton and Badmoon will perform in Fort Worth, Austin, Mont Belvieu, and San Antonio. Axton will kick up some dancing dust for the first time in New Orleans at the legendary Den at Howlin’ Wolf before heading to the Music City with shows at multiple Nashville venues including The 5 Spot and WMOT’s Finally Friday. In Oklahoma, Axton will reconnect with his family’s roots performing at The Mercury Lounge in Tulsa, among others. Adding new areas to his tour route, Axton will inaugurate music fans in Kentucky, Michigan, Colorado, and Utah with his mountain soul rock-n-roll. The “Badmoon Tour” sunsets in Phoenix at the Front Row Moto Show on after an appearance at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.
Recorded in the “Prince Room” at the legendary Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California (Led Zepplin, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Beach Boys, Prince), "Badmoon" was engineered by Grammy-winning Bill Mimms (Brandy Carlisle, Ben Harper, Heart, Jimmy Cliff) and features Matt Axton (Vocals, Acoustic Guitar / Lead Electric Guitar) and his band, Badmoon: Taylor Kropp (Lead Electric Guitar, Backing Vocals), Travis Popichak (Drums), Ryan Posner (Electric Bass), Joel Stites (Organ), Scott Neubert (Pedal Steel Guitar), and Kyle Wyman (Backing Vocals). Kropp has played with Brandi Carlysle, Popichak with Midland, and Neubart with Hal Ketchum, Larry Gatlin, and Crystal Gayle.
About Matt Axton:
Some say rock is dead, but fans of Matt Axton know that Mountain-Soul-Rock & Roll is alive and kicking. Grown in the mountains of Tahoe and with The Axton Musical Legacy as his guide, this West Coast-based singer/songwriter and band leader’s music is a powerful mix of classic guitar-driven rock with modern Americana twists. Matt’s distinct baritone voice, unique finger-picker guitar style and wealth of legacy stories lands perfectly in an intimate listening room, a late night honky tonk, iconic institutions like the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and The Hotel Cafe and at large festivals opening for acts like Midland, Paul Cauthen and Leftover Salmon. Matt has recorded with music legends Steve Feroni (Tom Petty), Hal Cragin (Iggy Pop), Durga McBroom (Pink Floyd) and collaborated on projects such as “Abbey Road Reimaged - A Tribute to the Beatles.” Boasting over 300 original songs and some of Los Angeles’ best players behind him, Matt Axton and his band Badmoon will hit the road running in 2024 with the “Badmoon” single release and national tour. Look for new releases and song collaborations and additional tours.
