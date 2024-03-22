RSDP BREATHES NEW LIFE INTO A COMMUNITY PROJECT

as the Manakwai Community in North Malaita is salvaged with $400k in funding support toward the completion of their community church rest house project

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), through its Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP), has provided funding support of $400,000 toward the completion of the Manakwai Community Church Rest House Project in North Malaita.

The community-led project was initiated in April 2023. Unfortunately, its progress was hampered by financial challenges faced by the community to procure essential materials for its completion, but thanks to MRD and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through RSDP for the rescue and generous assistance, which gave a kiss of life to the project again.

The project is aimed at establishing a typical accommodation facility for visitors, including domestic, regional, and international guests, who would be traveling to the northern region of Malaita Province for diverse purposes such as work, religious activities, leisure, or holiday engagements.

Also, it intends to strengthen the effective participation of indigenous people and local communities in social and economic initiatives.

The Chairman of the Project Committee, Andrew Omeagaro, explained that the primary goal of the project is to establish a fully functional standard rest house.

He said the facility is a two-storey structure, with the upper floor designed to host five accommodation rooms with two toilets and two shower facilities, while the lower floor will be dedicated to a conference room equipped with a kitchen facility and an office space.

Mr. Omeagaro said the project was planned to be completed by the end of last year, but the financial difficulties experienced have hindered their ability to procure essential materials for the continuation and completion of the building, thus their proposal for support under the RSDP program.

Some of the cartons of Ceramics tiles procured with RSDP support for the Rest House project.

Mr. Omeagaro, on behalf of his Manakwai community, expressed profound gratitude and acknowledgment to the government through MRD and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for the ongoing partnership with rural communities to develop key basic infrastructures toward improving the socio-economic livelihood of rural people across the Solomon Islands.

“This support breathes new life into the construction of the Rest House Project. It enabled the project oversight committee to procure hardware materials and other equipment needed to complete the construction work on the project,” he said.

He added that the facility will not only provide accommodation but will also create a useful space to facilitate a range of community events and activities, workshops and conference meetings, and cultural activities.

Other areas the initiative aimed to accomplish include creating and improving economic opportunities, improving livelihoods, supporting local tourism development, improving public relations, achieving rural development, improving the standard of living, improving health and hygiene, improving accommodation services, and increasing productivity.

Paints and plumping materials for the project.

Meanwhile, Chairman Omeagaro confirmed that construction work has resumed on the project after the community took delivery of the much-needed materials and tools for the completion of the project a fortnight ago.

These project materials were funded by the RSDP under the joint partnership program between MRD and China (PRC).

Chairman Omeagaro also acknowledged the generous support of the local transport owners for their commitment, despite the worsening road conditions, to delivering all the project materials safely at the project site.

The project, once completed, will serve not only the Manakwai community but the whole of the North Malaita region by providing decent accommodation and a venue for conferences and workshops for the general public.

Manakwai community is in Ward 8 of the North Malaita constituency and is located about 77 kilometers away from Auki, the provincial capital of Malaita province.

RSDP is a partnership program between the Ministry of Rural Development and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) aimed at improving the social and economic development and livelihood of citizens in the rural areas of the Solomon Islands.

Core priority areas of the program are socio-economic infrastructure development and income-generating projects in all of the Solomon Islands, with the outcome of achieving integrated sustainable development focusing on 75% of those who live in remote rural areas and strengthening the effective participation of indigenous people and local communities in socio-economic initiatives.

The official handover of the project is anticipated for July of this year.

Cement bags for the project being loaded on MV Ocean Joy.

Materials unloaded at Auki Wharf to a number of waiting hired vehicles for delivery at the project Site at Manakwai community.

Some of the materials for the completion of the project.

Some of the materials for the project completion delivered on site.

– MRD Press