SI-PRC sign “Minutes of Discussion” on Auki Road Project Feasibility Study

The Governments of Solomon Islands and the Peoples Republic of China have signed “Minutes of Discussion” on the Feasibility Study of the China-funded Auki Road Project in Malaita Province, further signifying another step towards the implementation of the project.

The signing ceremony witnessed by caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was executed by the caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development Hon. Manasseh Maelanga, Chinese Ambassador HE. Cai Weiming and caretaker Malaita Premier Hon. Martin Fini in Honiara on Friday 22 March 2024.

The signing ceremony followed on from the initial Memorandum of Understanding signed in October 2023 between Solomon Islands and China and the signing of Exchange of Notes between the parties on 13 December 2023 that enabled an Investigation Team to carry out on-site feasibility study in late January 2024.

Hon. Maelanga expressed gratitude for the progress made so far highlighting that the signing of Minutes of Discussion on the Feasibility Study report further mark a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“It is indeed a symbol of progress, development and transformation,” Maelanga said.

This infrastructure development initiative holds immense potential for enhancing connectivity, stimulating economic growth, and improving the overall quality of life for the people of Auki and Malaita Province.

“The tar sealing of Auki Road Networks will not be a mere physical transformation, but it represents a tangible investment in the socio-economic development of the region. As the road infrastructure undergoes improvement, it is expected to facilitate smoother transportation, encourage trade, and provide better access to essential services,” he added.

The caretaker Deputy Prime Minister further highlighted that this initiative not only strengthens bilateral relations but also serves as a symbol of constructive collaboration for the benefit of people and the broader development goals of Malaita Province and Solomon Islands.

Chinese Ambassador Cai Weiming said the signing ceremony further clarifies the details for cooperation and lays a solid foundation for the next phase of this critically important project.

“The Minutes of Discussion signed today is another testament of China’s unwavering support to the development of Solomon Islands and our commitment to the friendship between our two countries,” he said.

Ambassador Weiming also highlighted that infrastructure and connectivity cooperation is an important part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between China and Solomon Islands as one of the main pillars of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China made remarkable achievements and constructed a series of landmark projects under the guidance of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development initiative.

HE Weiming pledged that China will continue to provide assistance in areas of infrastructure, rural development, trade promotion, healthcare and education within its capacity.

“I am sure the relationship between Solomon Islands and China will continue to prosper and we will join hands to promote the construction of a community of shared future for mankind,” he said.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Members of the caretaker Malaita Provincial Executive, senior national Government officials and staff of the Chinese Embassy in Honiara.

ENDS///

Members of the Malaita Provincial Executive, National Government and PRC Officials in a a group photo with top leaders at the signing ceremony

Signing ceremony

Caretaker Malaita Premier Hon. Martin Fini speaking at the signing ceremony

Caretaker DPM and Minister for Infrastructure Development Hon. Manasseh Maelanga at the signing ceremony