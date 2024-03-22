[Precise Investment Promotion for 1+4 Industries] IPIM Holds Business Exchange Session to Invite Hubei Large Catering Enterprises to Invest in Macao

MACAU, March 22 - The Macao Catering Industry Business Exchange Session was held in Wuhan yesterday (20th), attracting over 20 large catering chain enterprises in Hubei province to the event. Through sharing session and one-on-one consultation, the participants learned about Macao’s catering business environment, company incorporation and license application procedures. Some catering enterprises submitted their investment proposals and intended to expand their business to Macao through the Investor’s One-stop Service provided by IPIM.

The exchange meeting was jointly held by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Hubei Federation of Industry and Commerce, and Hubei Chain Store and Franchise Association, with the aim of introducing Hubei catering enterprises to Macao’s investment opportunities arising fromMacao’s development position as “One Centre, One Platform, and One Base”.

Participants Interested in Investing in Macao and Optimistic about the Potential of the “International Tourism City + Creative City of Gastronomy”

According to the person in charge of a renowned enterprise of Hubei cuisine, who participated in the exchange meeting, through this event, he learned that Macao Market has great potential and gratifying number of international tourist arrivals, as well as the city’s title as “Creative City of Gastronomy” designated by an international organisation. In addition, many renowned mainland catering brands have invested in Macao. So he believes that Macao is an ideal place to build up the international reputation for their brand. With the support provided by IPIM, he is confident that the enterprise can expand their business to Macao in a short period of time, and then promote their brand to the markets of Southeast Asia and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Six IPIM’s Representative Offices in Mainland China Pro-actively Extend Business Co-operation by Taking Advantage of Local Connections

IPIM has six representative offices in the mainland. In line with the Development Plan for Appropriately Diversified Economy of the Macao SAR Government, these representative offices pro-actively connect with mainland’s local chambers of commerce and target enterprises, to foster the co-operation between the mainland and Macao in investment and MICE activities and to encourage mainland enterprises to invest in Macao. In 2023, IPIM’s mainland representative offices followed up on 83 investment projects in total. Among them, 44 projects have established operation in Macao, including big health and cultural and tourism projects.