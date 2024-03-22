GorillaPod Market to rise up to the USD 240.6 million by 2032 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%

GorillaPod Market Growth, Analysis

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “GorillaPod Market," The gorillapod market size was valued at $114.98 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $240.6 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The Gorillapod is a brand of flexible tripods designed and manufactured by Joby. These tripods are known for their unique and versatile design, which allows users to securely mount their cameras or smartphones in various positions. The key feature of the Gorillapod is its flexible legs, which are made up of several interconnected joints that can be bent and twisted to grip onto different surfaces.

The rise of social media platforms and content creation has further fueled the growth, as individuals seek to capture high-quality photos and videos. Joby's innovative design, top-notch manufacturing, and ongoing product improvements have propelled GorillaPod to the forefront of this industry. They've become the go-to choice for photographers and content creators who want a dependable and flexible solution for their camera support.

Action cameras, such as GoPro, have gained significant popularity due to their ability to capture footage in extreme environments and during adventurous activities. The GorillaPod's ability to securely mount action cameras on various surfaces makes it an ideal accessory for action camera users. The increase in adoption of action cameras contributes to the growth of the Gorillapod industry.

These drivers collectively contribute to the growth and success of the Gorillapod market demand, making it a popular choice for photographers, videographers, content creators, and smartphone users who value portability, versatility, and the ability to capture unique shots. The customer’s inclination toward advanced and innovative technology has surged the demand for GorillaPod. Its advanced technology offers several benefits due to which it is used in many commercial and household applications. The GorillaPod is lighter in weight and more portable than conventional tripod. In addition, it comes with different size of cameras.

The rise in disposable income in the developing economies is one of the major growth drivers for the GorillaPod market growth. The inflated income of the consumers has increased their affordability for GorillaPod. The change in lifestyle and increase in standard of living have influenced people to opt for better and enhanced technology products, which further adds to the GorillaPod market trends.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed economies in the whole world. In this scenario, some industries have done quite well while others have suffered losses. The traditional & staple food market, cleaning & hygiene product market, and medical industry are such categories which have witnessed a substantial growth. The worldwide pandemic occurrence has significantly reduced the frequency of purchase of lifestyle products, electrical products, and electronics products.

However, the demand for GorillaPod has increased due to rise in vlogging during the lockdown period. COVID-19 outbreak has created scarcity of labor supply, raw materials, and availability of other components, which hampers the production of Gorillapod.

The impaired supply chain and distribution network are some of the challenges on which the industry has focused. In post COVID-19 scenario, the sale of GorillaPod is projected to increase from e-commerce platforms. The companies need to develop such strategies to change the design of their supply chain and production policies or plan in tandem with the change in business environment.

The Gorillapod market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is divided into original Gorillapod, focus Gorillapod, SLR model, and others. By application, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on product type, the original gorillapod segment gained a major share in the market in 2022. Original Gorillapod, being the flagship and most well-known product of the Gorillapod line, has historically been popular among photographers, videographers, and content creators due to its flexibility, portability, and versatility. It has been widely used for mounting cameras, smartphones, and other devices in various positions and environments. Based on application, the residential segment is anticipated to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period. The residential use of Gorillapod can vary depending on individual preferences and needs. While Gorillapods are primarily designed for photography, videography, and content creation purposes, they can also be utilized in residential settings for various applications.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period. The accessibility and convenience of online shopping have contributed to the demand for Gorillapods. Online marketplaces like Amazon, B&H Photo Video, Best Buy, and the official Joby website offer a wide range of Gorillapod models, making it easy for customers to compare options, read reviews, and make their purchases.

Based on region, North America held the major GorillaPod Market Share in 2021. Gorillapods have been popular among both professionals and enthusiasts due to their flexibility, ability to mount cameras and smartphones in unconventional positions, and the unique perspectives they offer. In Canada, there is also a growing market for gorillapods, driven by a similar interest in photography and videography. The versatility and convenience of gorillapods have made them a preferred choice among Canadian consumers who value portability and the ability to capture shots from unique angles.

The major players operating in the market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have also been focusing on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the Gorillapod market include Hama GmbH & Co KG, Fotopro, Andoer Inc., Digitek, Photron Limited, Videndum plc, Yantralay, Adofys, and Tygot.

Key Findings

By product type, the original Gorillapod segment held the major share in the market in 2022.

By application, the residential segment is expected to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period.

By Distribution channel, the offline segment held the major share in the market in 2021.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period

