Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market to Grow Swiftly During the Forecast Period (2023-2032) | DelveInsight

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Report:

The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In 2023, the United States recorded approximately 6,425,000 diagnosed prevalent instances of plaque psoriasis. Forecasts indicate a rise in these cases during the projected period from 2024 to 2034.

As stated by the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriasis affects roughly 125 million individuals globally, with approximately 14 million cases in Europe and over 8 million in the United States alone. Among these patients, around 80-90% are afflicted with plaque psoriasis.

In September 2023, Takeda has revealed encouraging top-line findings from its Phase IIb trial, which was a randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study assessing TAK-279. TAK-279 is an experimental oral allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor featuring enhanced selectivity in individuals experiencing active psoriatic arthritis.

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, plaque psoriasis, the most prevalent type of psoriasis, manifests as elevated, reddened patches coated with a whitish accumulation of dead skin cells. Roughly 20% of individuals with psoriasis experience moderate to severe cases of plaque psoriasis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2020), Psoriasis stands as the predominant inflammatory condition in the United States, impacting around 7.4 million American adults.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis, the most prevalent type of psoriasis, affects approximately 90% of individuals with the condition. Among those affected, around 20% to 30% experience moderate to severe symptoms.

Key Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Companies: Alza Corporation, DE, USA, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Almirall, S.A., UCB Biopharma SRL, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Coherus Biosciences, Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., Alvotech Swiss AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, ApoPharma, Cellceutix Corporation, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Novartis, Coherus Biosciences, AbbVie, Astellas Pharma, Galderma R&D, UCB Biopharma SRL, and others

Key Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Therapies: RWJ-445380, M923, LAS41008, Bimekizumab, Topical roflumilast, PF-06700841, ARQ-151 0.3% cream, CHS-1420, Humira (Adalimumab), Adalimumab, MT-1303, Apo805K1, Prurisol, Belumosudil, Secukinumab, Etanercept, Adalimumab, alefacept, Calcitriol 3mcg/g, Certolizumab pegol, and others

The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are more affected by Chronic Plaque Psoriasis than females

The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Plaque Psoriasis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market dynamics.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Overview

Chronic plaque psoriasis is the most common form of psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune skin disorder characterized by red, raised, and scaly patches known as plaques. These plaques typically appear on the scalp, knees, elbows, lower back, and other areas of the body. Chronic plaque psoriasis tends to persist over time, with periods of exacerbation and remission.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Recent Developments In The Treatment Landscape:

In Febuary 2024, Johnson & Johnson has announced the publication of Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 trial results for JNJ-2113 in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). JNJ-2113 is the inaugural and exclusive investigational targeted oral peptide inhibitor developed to obstruct the IL-23 receptor. IL-23 holds pivotal importance in the activation of pathogenic T-cells in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) and serves as the foundation for the inflammatory response in PsO as well as other IL-23-mediated dermatological and gastroenterological diseases. The FRONTIER 1 clinical trial effectively met the primary and all secondary efficacy endpoints assessing JNJ-2113 in adults diagnosed with moderate-to-severe plaque PsO.

In October 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb has unveiled findings from the three-year follow-up of the POETYK PSO long-term extension trial (NCT04036435) evaluating Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) in managing moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Therapies and Key Companies

RWJ-445380: Alza Corporation, DE, USA

M923: Momenta Pharmaceuticals

LAS41008: Almirall, S.A.

Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma SRL

Topical roflumilast: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

PF-06700841: Pfizer

ARQ-151 0.3% cream: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

CHS-1420: Coherus Biosciences, Inc.

Humira (Adalimumab): Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Adalimumab: Alvotech Swiss AG

MT-1303: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Apo805K1: ApoPharma

Prurisol: Cellceutix Corporation

Belumosudil: Kadmon Corporation, LLC

Secukinumab: Novartis

Etanercept: Coherus Biosciences

Adalimumab: AbbVie

alefacept: Astellas Pharma

Calcitriol 3mcg/g: Galderma R&D

Certolizumab pegol: UCB Biopharma SRL

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Strengths

An enriched investment in spreading disease awareness, direct to consumer advertisement and other private/government initiatives would increase proposinity of opting treatment and compliance, hence the market will grow in our forecast period.

The Increasingly prevalent pool of psoriasis could be seen as expansion of the potential market thus making it an attractive therapy area to invest in.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Opportunities

Patients with Chronic Plaque Psoriasis confront significant challenges due to lack of curative therapeutic choices.

Anti-TNF agents are believed to be one of the most effective medication type, however, usage of these drugs is associated with the development of immunogenicity and significant side effects.

Scope of the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Companies: Alza Corporation, DE, USA, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Almirall, S.A., UCB Biopharma SRL, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Coherus Biosciences, Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., Alvotech Swiss AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, ApoPharma, Cellceutix Corporation, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Novartis, Coherus Biosciences, AbbVie, Astellas Pharma, Galderma R&D, UCB Biopharma SRL, and others

Key Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Therapies: RWJ-445380, M923, LAS41008, Bimekizumab, Topical roflumilast, PF-06700841, ARQ-151 0.3% cream, CHS-1420, Humira (Adalimumab), Adalimumab, MT-1303, Apo805K1, Prurisol, Belumosudil, Secukinumab, Etanercept, Adalimumab, alefacept, Calcitriol 3mcg/g, Certolizumab pegol, and others

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Plaque Psoriasis current marketed and Chronic Plaque Psoriasis emerging therapies

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market drivers and Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

4. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

9. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Drivers

16. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Barriers

17. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Appendix

18. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Report Methodology

