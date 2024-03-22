E-cigarettes Market is projected to reach US$48.916 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 15.06%
The e-cigarette market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.06% from US$18.326 billion in 2022 to US$48.916 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the e-cigarette market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.06% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$48.916 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the e-cigarette market during the forecasted period is the technological advancements in the technology which improve the e-cigarettes battery life and provide a wide variety of flavours available such as mint, menthol, and fruits. This wide variety of flavours is anticipated to propel the market growth.
Another factor that boosts the sales of e-cigarettes in the market is that this is a battery-operated cigarettes which are less harmful than an original cigarette. This awareness among young adults or adolescents is raising e-cigarettes popularity of them. Also, with improvements in technology e-cigarettes are now available in rechargeable options which is predicted to grow the market over the forecast period.
The e-cigarette market, by product, is divided into four types- modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, next-generation e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes. There are various products available in the e-cigarette market for consumer according to their need. For instance, rechargeable e-cigarettes are popular as they can be used multiple times by recharging them when they get discharged. Therefore, this wide variety of e-cigarette products available according to consumer needs is anticipated to grow the market.
The e-cigarette market, by flavour, is divided into three types- tobacco, mint, and menthol. A wide variety of flavours are available according to consumer needs and tastes. For instance, mint and menthol flavours are available in the market for customers who prefer these flavours. Also, several fruity flavours, such as kiwi, watermelon and others, are available. This wide variety of e-cigarette flavours is predicted to grow the market.
The e-cigarette market, by distribution channel, is divided into two types- online, and offline. The distribution channel for e-cigarettes is distributed among online and offline channels. In offline distribution channels, these are available at nearby cigarette and tobacco retail stores or stores like Twenty-four-seven. So, the market is predicted to grow with both online and offline distribution channels available for e-cigarettes.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the e-cigarette market during the forecasted period as this region's youth involvement in this product is rising and gaining popularity among them. In the USA the primary users of e-cigarettes are youngsters and it is a major part of the North American region. The e-cigarette market accounts for a significant share of the total tobacco market. There are over 3000 e-cigarettes available in the US market and therefore they account for a significant share of the tobacco market and gaining popularity among the youth. Therefore, the market growth is predicted to grow significantly in the North American region over the forecast period.
In August 2021, Philip Morris International Inc. announced that they will be launching a new product called IQOS ILUMA in Japan which will accelerate the growth of a smoke-free future around the globe that they want to achieve. This is an alternative for adults who will otherwise smoke more harmful nicotine products.
The research includes several key players from the e-cigarette market, such as Philip Morris International Inc., Altria Group Inc. (JUUL Labs), British American Tobacco PLC (Reynolds American Inc.), Japan Tobacco, Inc., Imperial Tobacco Group, Altria Group (NJOY Inc.), ITC Limited, and J WELL France.
The market analytics report segments the e-cigarette market using the following criteria:
• By Product:
o Modular E-Cigarette
o Rechargeable E-Cigarette
o Next-Generation E-Cigarette
o Disposable E-Cigarette
• By Flavour:
o Tobacco
o Mint
o Menthol
o Others
• By Distribution Channel:
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Chile
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Egypt
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• Indonesia
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Malaysia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Philip Morris International Inc.
• Altria Group Inc. (JUUL Labs)
• British American Tobacco PLC (Reynolds American Inc.)
• Japan Tobacco, Inc.
• Imperial Tobacco Group
• Altria Group (NJOY Inc.)
• ITC Limited
• J WELL France
