Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to New President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari

On March 10, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers, and that the iron-clad friendship between the two countries is a choice of history and a precious treasure of the two peoples. In recent years, the two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges, supported each other on issues related to their respective core interests and major concerns, achieved fruitful results in the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and maintained a high-level development of bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the world is undergoing accelerating changes unseen in a century, and the strategic significance of China-Pakistan relations has become more prominent. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations, and is ready to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, advance practical cooperation in various fields, promote greater development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to bring greater benefit to the two peoples.