Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Vladimir Putin on His Reelection as President of Russia

On March 18, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on his reelection as President of the Russian Federation.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in recent years, the Russian people have united as one, overcome challenges, and made steady progress towards national development and revitalization. The reelection of Putin as Russian President fully reflects the Russian people's support for him. Xi Jinping expressed his belief that Russia will surely make greater achievements in national development under Putin's leadership. Noting that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations, Xi Jinping said China stands ready to maintain close communication with Russia to promote sustained, sound, stable and in-depth development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era to the benefit of the two countries and the peoples.