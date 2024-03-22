In Vitro Diagnostics Market is anticipated to surpass US$139.600 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.17%

The in vitro diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% from US$91.831 billion in 2022 to US$139.600 billion by 2029.

