In Vitro Diagnostics Market is anticipated to surpass US$139.600 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.17%

The in vitro diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% from US$91.831 billion in 2022 to US$139.600 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the in vitro diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$139.600 billion by 2029.
Global desire for personalized treatment, the rise in infectious and chronic disease prevalence, and technological developments in diagnosis are driving the strong growth of the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) market. The market includes a broad range of goods, such as software, devices, and reagents used in illness diagnosis and patient health monitoring. The aging of the population, the development of the healthcare system, and the rising understanding of early disease diagnosis are further factors driving market expansion. Growing healthcare spending and better access to healthcare are driving the fast growth of emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
The term "in vitro diagnostics" (IVD) describes medical procedures carried out on samples of blood, urine, or tissue that are not within the body to identify illnesses or track medical conditions. These tests use a variety of methods and tools, such as clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, and immunoassays. Because it helps with early disease detection, therapy selection, and disease monitoring, IVD is essential to healthcare. The market is expanding as a result of developments in IVD technology, including point-of-care testing and personalized medication. Global demand for in vitro diagnostic solutions is also rising due to reasons including the aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance May 2023: In over 30 countries, including Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Pfizer have committed to increase local access to next generation sequencing (NGS)-based diagnostics for patients with lung and breast cancer. Rapid NGS testing will be available in decentralized labs nearer to patients' treatment locations because to this agreement. Using its NGS technology, Thermo Fisher will locate nearby labs and make sure they have the required equipment, personnel, and quality control procedures. Pfizer will endeavor to increase healthcare providers' knowledge of advanced testing and make NGS tests more accessible and inexpensive for patients.
Based on technique It is projected that the in vitro diagnostics market would see the fastest growth in the molecular diagnostics category. This is ascribed to its capacity for molecular illness detection, which yields exact and reliable data for individualized therapy choices. The identification of genetic, viral, and oncological illnesses can be done quickly and sensitively thanks to advancements in molecular techniques like PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and NGS (next-generation sequencing). The introduction of molecular diagnostics is also accelerated by the growing need for targeted medicines and companion diagnostics. The in vitro diagnostics market is expected to witness significant expansion in the molecular diagnostics segment due to the continuous research and development activities and the rising investments in healthcare infrastructure.
Based on application, The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry is expected to see significant growth in the oncology area. Accurate and effective diagnostic techniques are desperately needed to help with early identification, therapy selection, and patient monitoring of cancer patients, as the disease is becoming more commonplace globally. Liquid biopsy, next-generation sequencing, and tumor biomarker assays are examples of advanced technologies that are transforming cancer diagnostics and propelling market expansion. Furthermore, the need for cancer IVD solutions is being driven by the increased focus on targeted medicines and personalized medicine. In the upcoming years, the oncology market is anticipated to increase significantly due to further research and development initiatives.
Based on end-users, The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is anticipated to grow significantly in the hospitals and clinics segment. In light of the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses and the requirement for prompt and precise diagnosis, hospitals and clinics are the first choice for patients in need of diagnostic services. Furthermore, growing investments in diagnostic technologies along with the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will propel market growth in this particular area. Furthermore, the demand for diagnostic services in hospitals and clinics around the world will be fueled by the incorporation of IVD technologies into standard clinical practice and the emphasis on preventative healthcare.
Based on geography, the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market in the Asia-Pacific area is expanding rapidly for several reasons. These include the increased frequency of cancer, chronic illnesses, and infectious diseases; they also involve rising healthcare costs and awareness of early disease diagnosis. In addition to increasing middle-class populations and improving healthcare facilities, rapid urbanization also plays a role in market expansion. In addition, technological developments like point-of-care testing and molecular diagnostics are spurring innovation and adoption in the area. Government programs designed to increase the affordability and accessibility of healthcare also support market expansion. Consequently, the IVD market in Asia-Pacific is expected to have sustained growth in the upcoming years.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the in vitro diagnostics market that have been covered are Roche Diagnostics, Plasmatec, Vitro Bio, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC & Technologien GmbH, DST Diagnostics Systeme, SD Biosensor, Abbott Diagnostics, Meril Diagnostics, NIPPON GENE CO., LTD., Rapid Diagnostics Group of Companies.
The market analytics report segments the in-vitro diagnostics market on the following basis:
• BY TECHNIQUE
o Immunoassay
o Molecular Diagnostics
o Hematology
o Others
• BY APPLICATION
o Infectious diseases
o Autoimmune diseases
o Drug Testing
o Oncology
o Others
• BY END-USER
o Diagnostic Laboratories
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Research Laboratories and Institutes
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Roche Diagnostics
• Plasmatec
• Vitro Bio
• Omega Diagnostics Group PLC & Technologien GmbH
• DST Diagnostische Systeme
• SD Biosensor
• Abbott Diagnostics
• Meril Diagnostics
• NIPPON GENE CO., LTD.
• Rapid Diagnostics Group of Companies
