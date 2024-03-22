Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market is anticipated to surpass US$303.221 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.93%
The software-defined data center market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.93% from US$90.095 billion in 2022 to US$303.221 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the software-defined data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.93% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$303.221 billion by 2029.
The need for software-defined data centers is growing since there is a greater need for flexibility in data center architecture, as well as more storage capacity, processing power, and complicated networking.
A software-defined data center (SDDC) is one in which the whole infrastructure is virtualized and provided as a service. The need for software-defined data centers is also expanding since they can serve both old corporate applications and new cloud computing services.
The market is being pushed by the fast rise of colocation and cloud data centers throughout the world as cloud computing use and technology advance, boosting demand for software-defined data centers.
Cost savings and the development of vendor-specific skills are driving growth in the software-defined data center industry. However, rising security risks, notably data theft, are limiting its expansion. Virtualized data centers offer real-time network resource deployment, allowing applications to handle network changes.
The software-defined network leads the data center market, owing to worldwide connection requirements and the exponential expansion of big data in the communication and technology sectors. Businesses benefit from virtualized networks because they provide improved resource access and a larger reach, as well as linking company branches, clients, and vendors.
For example, in February 2022, Nutanix, a leading hybrid multi-cloud computing provider, announced the global introduction of a simplified product range to meet fast-shifting client demands. This includes Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS), which provides distributed software-defined storage that can handle several protocols (volumes, files, and objects) for a wide range of globally deployed applications.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the software defined data center market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2023 Rackspace Technology®, a leading supplier of complete hybrid and multi-cloud technology solutions, has just announced the availability of SDDC (Software Defined Data Centre) Enterprise and Business for SAP, which uses VMware virtualized networking, storage, compute, and cloud management.
The global software-defined data center market, based on different solutions is categorized into- Software-defined Network (SDN), Software-defined Storage (SDS), and others. Software-defined Networking (SDN) is a technology that isolates the network control plane from the hardware infrastructure, allowing administrators to programmatically manage network resources while also providing dynamic, centralized configuration and optimization for modern applications.
Software-defined Storage (SDS) is a technology that enables centralized management, automation, and provisioning of storage services via software-defined storage controllers. It includes features such as data deduplication, compression, snapshots, and replication, which optimize storage utilization and simplify data management tasks.
The global software-defined data center market, based on end-users is categorized into- colocation providers, cloud providers, and enterprises. Colocation companies provide data center facilities and services to numerous tenants, including security, electricity, cooling, and network access. They employ SDDC technologies to improve resource utilization and deliver scalable, dependable services.
Cloud providers offer a variety of cloud computing services to businesses and organizations, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). They employ SDDC technologies to manage their cloud infrastructure, resulting in flexible, scalable, and resilient services, improved network agility, and high availability and performance.
Enterprises that manage their own data center infrastructure employ SDDC solutions to modernize, virtualize, and automate IT processes. This enables them to better manage resources, respond swiftly to business demands, save costs, and improve overall IT performance.
The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest development in this market, owing to the proliferation of startups caused by constant economic growth, the rapid use of smartphones and the internet, and the increase in demand for connected companies.
Hybrid cloud usage in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase dramatically in the next years due to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, agility, and security. It serves as a common platform for both private and public clouds, automating resource allocations and activities, accelerating and simplifying application deployment, and functioning as the foundation of a high-availability infrastructure. The hybrid cloud bridges the gap between IT and business by increasing agility and efficiency while also giving low-cost, rapid access to IT resources.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global software defined data center market that have been covered are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital (Citrix Systems Inc.), Dell Inc., Oracle, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aviat Networks, Inc. (NEC Corporation), Fujitsu, IBM, Arista Networks, Inc., VMware Inc., and Nexenta by DDN, Inc.
The market analytics report segments the global software defined data center market using the following criteria:
• By Solution
o Software-defined Network (SDN)
o Software-defined Storage (SDS)
o Others
• By End-Users
o Colocation Providers
o Cloud Providers
o Enterprises
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital (Citrix Systems Inc.)
• Dell Inc.
• Oracle
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Aviat Networks, Inc. (NEC Corporation)
• Fujitsu
• IBM
• Arista Networks, Inc.
• VMware Inc.
• Nexenta by DDN, Inc.
