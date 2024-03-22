Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: WVDOH crews surpass 5,000 miles of roadway patched!

​ ​​​​​​

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews have patched over 5,000 miles of road during an early patching blitz.

Since Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 57,171 potholes along 5,094 miles of road. Pothole patching typically doesn’t begin until the first week of April.

WVDOH officials worked with asphalt plant owners in St. Albans, Morgantown, and Princeton to open early this season, allowing road crews to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

Asphalt plants are beginning to open in other parts of the state now, with the rest expected to open the first week of April.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Friday, March 22, 2024 include:

WV 85, Grippe Lane, and Hewett Creek Road, Boone County.

Nebo Walker Road and Triplett Ridge Road, Clay County.

Tuppers Creek Road, Sissonville Drive, Big Tyler Road, WV 25 (Fairlawn Ave), Old Tuppers Creek Road, Keystone Drive, Barlow Drive, Wills Creek Road, MacCorkle Ave, and Wildwood Acres Drive, Kanawha County.

WV 2, Charleston Road, and Hannan Trace Road, Mason County.

WV 62, Liberty Park Road, and Dog Fork Road, Putnam County.

US 60 and McComas-Martha Road, Cabell County.

WV 10, WV 3, and Buffalo Creek Road, Lincoln County.

WV 10, Buffalo Creek Road, and Smokehouse-Crawley Creek Road, Old Logan Road, Logan County.

US 52, Mingo County.

US 52, WV 152, and WV 75, Wayne County.

US 33, Calhoun County.

Highlawn Farms Road, Dewey Thomas Hill Road, and Creston Road, Jackson County.

US 33 and WV 36, Roane County.

WV 14, Wirt County.

Smithton Road, Doddridge County.

WV 57, Landfill Road, and Brushy Fork Road, Harrison County.

Flaggy Meadow Road, Millersville Road, and Whetstone Road, Marion County.

Pierpont Road, Monongalia County.

Clifton Mills Road and Bomar Road-Kanetown Road, Preston County.

Reppert Coal Road and Monroe Street, Taylor County.

Fegan Road, Berkeley County.

WV 46, Mineral County.

WV 2 and Sample Road, Ohio County.

WV 18, Tyler County.

WV 2 and US 250, Wetzel County.

Audra Pack Road, Barbour County.

Price Street, Lewis County.

Stonecoal Lake Road, Upshur County.

WV 20, Webster County.

US 33, Randolph County.

US 60 and Cunard Road, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

US 219 and Oine Grove Road, Monroe County.

WV 55 and WV 39, Nicholas County.

Johnny Cake Road, Mohawk, Panther Road, Dry Fork Road, and Rift-Berwind Road, McDowell County.

Gardner Road, Mercer Springs Road, and Kegley River Road, Mercer County.

Sweeneysburg Road and WV 3, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.



