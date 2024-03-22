Right Lane on Northbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Thursday, March 21, 2024

Page Content

The right lane will be closed on northbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 14 and mile marker 15.8, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024, to 6 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. This work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​