US 50 Westbound Joyce Street Exit to close Thursday, March 21, 2024

The westbound Joyce Street exit ramp on US 50, at mile marker 79.5, in Clarksburg, will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2023, for patching.  Inclement weather may alter these dates. Travelers are advised to allow extra time for their commute, as delays are possible.​​

