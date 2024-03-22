St. Johnsbury Barrack / DUI - Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002065

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3-21-24 at 2028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 148 Peacham Rd., Danville, VT

VIOLATION(S): DUI - Drug

ACCUSED: Paul Drew

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a suspicious individual in the area of The Danville School located at 148 Peacham Road, Danville, VT. Troopers responded to the area and observed the individual, later identified as Paul Drew (41) of Danville, operating a motor vehicle and commit several motor vehicle violations. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with Drew. During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed Drew exhibiting several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Drew revealing additional indicators of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Drew was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on July 8, 2024, at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-8-24 at 0830 hours

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819