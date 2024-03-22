St. Johnsbury Barrack / DUI - Drug
CASE#: 24A4002065
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3-21-24 at 2028 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 148 Peacham Rd., Danville, VT
VIOLATION(S): DUI - Drug
ACCUSED: Paul Drew
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a suspicious individual in the area of The Danville School located at 148 Peacham Road, Danville, VT. Troopers responded to the area and observed the individual, later identified as Paul Drew (41) of Danville, operating a motor vehicle and commit several motor vehicle violations. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with Drew. During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed Drew exhibiting several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Drew revealing additional indicators of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Drew was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on July 8, 2024, at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-8-24 at 0830 hours
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
