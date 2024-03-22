Submit Release
News Search

There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,350 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barrack / DUI - Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  24A4002065              

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                                          

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  3-21-24 at 2028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  148 Peacham Rd., Danville, VT

VIOLATION(S):  DUI - Drug

 

ACCUSED:  Paul Drew

AGE:  41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Danville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a suspicious individual in the area of The Danville School located at 148 Peacham Road, Danville, VT. Troopers responded to the area and observed the individual, later identified as Paul Drew (41) of Danville, operating a motor vehicle and commit several motor vehicle violations. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with Drew. During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed Drew exhibiting several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Drew revealing additional indicators of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Drew was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on July 8, 2024, at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.

 

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT:  Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME:  7-8-24 at 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barrack / DUI - Drug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more