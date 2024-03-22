Lights, Camera, Tax-tion: Tax CourtTV Seeks Co-Host for Exciting New Show
The newest show that gives you an all-access pass to the world of the most scandalous IRS and State court trial cases.COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Show "Tax CourtTV" Seeks Co-Hosts for Exciting Opportunity
Tax CourtTV is currently seeking experienced tax professionals to join its groundbreaking new show. Candidates with over five years of experience in the tax industry are invited to apply for the role of Co-Host on Tax CourtTV.
Filming for Tax CourtTV is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks, and the production team is looking for knowledgeable tax professionals who are comfortable exploring controversial topics. As co-hosts, individuals will have the opportunity to showcase their expertise, share insights into tax law, and engage with the audience in a compelling and informative manner.
Tax CourtTV offers viewers an exclusive look into the world of the most scandalous IRS and state court trial cases. The show provides an unfiltered and unapologetic view of complex tax fraud and criminal tax cases involving celebrities, high-profile individuals, and corporations.
Hosted by IRS Enrolled Agent Melinda Tolbert and Criminal Tax Attorney Josie Harris Walton, Tax CourtTV is the ultimate guilty pleasure for those interested in celebrity tax scams and scandals, as well as the latest high-profile developments in tax court trials.
Tax professionals looking to elevate their careers and be part of an innovative and exciting project are encouraged to apply.
To apply, interested individuals should submit a short video (3 minutes max) explaining why they would be a great Co-Host for Tax CourtTV to info@mytaxtv.com. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2024, midnight.
.
Melinda Tolbert
Tax CourtTV
email us here