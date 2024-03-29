Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary imaging equipment market size is predicted to reach $2.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.
The growth in the veterinary imaging equipment market is due to the rising livestock population. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary imaging equipment market share. Major players in the veterinary imaging equipment market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Healthcare, Canon Inc., Toshiba Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company.
Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Segments
• By Type: Radiography (X-Ray) System, Ultrasound Imaging System, Computed Tomography Imaging System, Video Endoscopy Imaging System, Magnetic Resonance Imaging System, Other Types
• By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals, Other Animal Types
• By Modality: Portable, Stationery
• By Application: Orthopedics And Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications
• By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Academic and Research Organizations, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global veterinary imaging equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Veterinary imaging equipment refers to veterinary diagnostic equipment such as radiography, X-ray, ultrasound imaging, MRI, CT imaging, endoscopy imaging, and other imaging equipment. used to obtain medical images of animals for the diagnosis of various diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce diagnostic equipment that is used in cardiology, orthopedics & traumatology, oncology, neurology, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
