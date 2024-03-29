Global Value Based Care Payment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's market forecast
The Business Research Company’s “Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the value based care payment market size is predicted to reach $4.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.
The growth in the value based care payment market is due to increasing health spending. North America region is expected to hold the largest value based care payment market share. Major players in the value based care payment market include McKesson Corporation, Change Healthcare, Premier Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., FinThrive, Inc., Unitedhealth Group Inc.
Value Based Care Payment Market Segments
• By Model: Accountable Care Organization (ACO), Bundled Payments, Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), Pay For Performance (P4P)
• By Deployment Type: Cloud Based, On-Premises
• By End User: Providers, Payer
• By Geography: The global value based care payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A value-based care payment is a type of payment that compensates providers for both efficiency and effectiveness by linking payments for care delivery to the level of care they deliver. Value-based care payment is a system in which healthcare providers such as hospitals are paid based on patient's health outcome, quality, efficiency, cost, and patient experience.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Value Based Care Payment Market Characteristics
3. Value Based Care Payment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Value Based Care Payment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Value Based Care Payment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Value Based Care Payment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Value Based Care Payment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
