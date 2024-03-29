Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

he trastuzumab biosimilars market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Trastuzumab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the trastuzumab biosimilars market size is predicted to reach $14.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%.

The growth in the trastuzumab biosimilars market is due to the rising prevalence of breast and gastric cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest trastuzumab biosimilars market share. Major players in the trastuzumab biosimilars market include Pfizer Inc., Outlook Therapeutics lnc., Merck & Co., Amgen Inc., BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Segments

• By Product: Ogivri, Herzuma, Ontruzant, Trazimera, Other Products

• By Indication: Adjuvant Breast Cancer, Metastatic Breast Cancer, Metastatic Gastric Cancer, Other Indications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

• By Geography: The global trastuzumab biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trastuzumab biosimilar refers to a HER2-targeted therapy drug that is designed to treat early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancers. Trastuzumab biosimilar is a monoclonal antibody that binds to the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)/neu receptor and renders it inactive.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Characteristics

3. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Trends And Strategies

4. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Size And Growth

……

27. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

